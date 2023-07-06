Will ‘The Bear’ Re-Open for Season 3?

While The Bear is still riding the waves of its season 2 success, fans are already curious if a third season is in store. The Bear debuted on Hulu in June of 2022 to high critical acclaim and was quickly renewed for a second season. It was difficult to see how season 2 could top the first season, considering the first received a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and took home several prestigious accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and Critics’ Choice Award. However, season 2 managed to maintain The Bear‘s impressive critical rating while significantly improving its viewership by 70%, breaking the record for the most-watched FX debut on Hulu.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a brilliant chef who gives up his career in New York to take over his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago. The first season of The Bear mostly followed Carmy’s attempt to wrangle the shop and its staff into shape while also navigating grief and trying to understand his brother’s suicide. Meanwhile, season 2 sees Carmy still working to honor his brother’s legacy by opening his dream restaurant, The Bear. In the end, the most pressing questions about the characters’ lives and the fate of the restaurant are answered. However, there are still definitely a lot of loose ends and unanswered questions that could be further explored in a third season.

Will The Bear return for a third season?

So far, The Bear has not received an official renewal for a third season. However, based on its stellar performance, it’s hard to believe it wouldn’t receive one. The Bear‘s showrunners have never indicated having a set number of seasons in mind, and season 2 was never marketed as the end of the series. Plus, season 2 ended on a few ambiguous notes regarding Carmy’s relationships and the well-being of Marcus (Lionel Boyce)’s mother. With these small cliffhangers and plenty of room to explore how their restaurant fares in the culinary industry, there do seem to be plans to carry on the story.

So it seems like a greenlight from Hulu/FX is the only thing standing in the way of a third season, and the prospects of nabbing that approval are good. The renewal isn’t even late, considering that season 2 has only been out for a short time. After all, season 1 premiered on June 23, 2022, and its renewal came three weeks later, on July 14. The Bear season 3 still needs an official confirmation, but it seems very likely that one will come along shortly.

