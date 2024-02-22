The much-awaited live-action version of Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender dropped on Netflix today. It tells the story of Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young boy who wields the power of the Avatar, a chosen one who can control the powers of fire, earth, water, and air.

Recommended Videos

Congratulations to you if you’ve already watched the entirety of Avatar: The Last Airbender season one! So now you’re probably wondering: When will the next season drop? And how long will it take to make? Well, the creators have already spoken about this, so stay tuned.

What might happen in Avatar: The Last Airbender season two?

There were three seasons of the original Avatar animated series. The second one, titled “Book 2: Earth” introduced fan-favorite character Toph, a blind Earthbender who becomes a friend and mentor to Aang. It also established Azula, played in the live-action version by Elizabeth Yu, as a major threat.

It also gave a lot of character development to Zuko, who is played in the live-action version by Dallas Liu. Season two sees him try to pick out a redemptive path for himself after the events of the first season, which results in the episode “Zuko Alone,” widely considered one of the series’ best.

Season two also contains the beloved, very touching episode “Tales of Ba Bing Se” which no doubt lots of Avatar fans are really looking forward to seeing in live-action.

What have the creators said about season two?

The live-action Avatar has one problem that the cartoon version didn’t have: The actors are inevitably going to age between seasons.

“All three seasons of the animated series essentially take place in the course of one calendar year,” showrunner Albert Kim told Entertainment Weekly. “There was no way we could do that. So we had to design this first season, especially, to accommodate the possibility of some time elapsing between the first and the second season.”

One of the things they’ve done to make it a little easier on themselves is remove the “ticking clock” of Sozin’s Comet from the live-action show. “We removed that particular ticking clock from our show for now because we couldn’t know exactly how old our actors would be for the subsequent seasons,” Kim said.

So by the time we reach the episodes that involve the comet, the cast of Avatar could look very different indeed. If that happens, of course.

Has a season two been greenlit?

A second season of the live-action Avatar hasn’t been greenlit yet. Bear in mind it’s still very early days. There’s still not enough data about how well the first season of the show has done.

However, there’s no doubt that people are talking about it, which is usually a fair indicator of whether a show will get a second season or not. (Although sadly, not always.)

Netflix does unfortunately have a nasty habit of cancelling shows before their time, but there’s no reason not to be optimistic for now. But while waiting for news, why not go back and watch the original animated show all over again?

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]