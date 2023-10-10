Complete ‘Spy x Family’ Season 2 Release Schedule

Spy x Family‘s second season aired its first episode on October 7, 2023. Anime fans couldn’t get enough of this fluffy and comedic family, and it finally aired its second season a year after the first wrapped up. Although the trailer was full of suspense and some worrisome scenes, it was still goofy and The Forgers looked closer than ever.

Episode 1 was based on Chapter 15.1 of the manga, where a grouchy Yor agreed to go on a date with Loid. Unbeknownst to Loid, Yor is actually in a lot of pain from a gunshot she got on the job. Reading both her adoptive parents’ minds, Anya decides to tail Yor and Loid with Frankie to ensure their safety.

Keeping up with this season shouldn’t be hard, because season 2 is confirmed to have 12 episodes. This is significantly shorter than the previous season which had 25 episodes in total. Not all episode titles and airing dates have been released to the public. The English dub of the anime is also yet to be confirmed or released.

Episode Number and Title Release Date Episode 1, Mission 26: Follow Mama and Papa October 7, 2023 Episode 2, Mission 27: Bond’s Strategy to Stay Alive/Damian’s Field Research Trip October 14, 2023 Episode 3, Mission 28: Episode 4, Mission 29: Episode 5, Mission 30: Episode 6, Mission 31: Episode 7, Mission 32: Episode 8, Mission 33: Episode 9, Mission 34: Episode 10, Mission 35: Episode 11, Mission 37: Episode 12, Mission 38:

Now’s a good time to watch Spy x Family Season 1 for anybody who hasn’t picked up the anime. The premise is much like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, except add the need to create a fake family for world peace. Twilight works as the best spy for Westalian Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) and is a man of many identities. One day, WISE assigned Operation Strix to him which required him to create a fake family to prevent war from erupting between Ostania and Westalis.

He adopts Anya, who, unbeknownst to him, is an esper who can read minds. He enrolls her in the prestigious Eden Academy in Ostania for the mission, works as a psychiatric doctor, and adopts the identity of Loid Forger. After adopting Anya, he subsequently meets Yor Briar, who seems to be a simple public servant. Loid persuades Yor to marry him because Anya needs a mom to be accepted into Eden Academy. She agrees but also omits the part where she’s an incredible assassin, code name Thorn Princess, working for the Garden Assassins Syndicate in Ostania.

A family with an assassin, a spy, and an esper—what could go wrong?

(featured image: Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]