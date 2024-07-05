We’d Love a Second Season of ‘Moving’ but Does the K-Drama Need One?

Moving was, by no means, a short K-drama. But despite the whopping 20 episodes, fans haven’t had enough and are hoping for a second season.

If the CGI and fight choreography weren’t enough to hook your attention, the premise of the drama probably did. Sounding like something Marvel would make a TV show about (or basically the synopsis of The Incredibles, now that we think about it), this K-Drama is about persecuted superhumans who do everything in their power to protect their kids.

Within that, Moving focuses on two different storylines. The series focuses on a bunch of teens with inherited superpowers from their parents before shifting to the parents’ backstory.

It’s an interesting premise, but there has been no confirmation of a second season for the K-drama, Moving. The source material was a Webtoon, and the producers will have to write a story of their own if they want to proceed with another season of this K-drama. We’ll miss Bong-seok flying out of the blue and Frank’s random references. But for now, a second season isn’t on the cards.

Everyone gets a happy ending

The drama’s ending was clear-cut. Kang-hoon is saved from the heinous plans of the NIS by his own dad. Bong-seok’s parents have reunited, and he has become a hero. Hui-soo managed to get into college despite the odds, but she still maintains a close relationship with her dad. Despite the demands for a second season, the drama doesn’t need one.

