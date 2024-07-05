Moving 2023 K-drama cast
(Hulu)
Category:
TV

We’d Love a Second Season of ‘Moving’ but Does the K-Drama Need One?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 03:30 am

Moving was, by no means, a short K-drama. But despite the whopping 20 episodes, fans haven’t had enough and are hoping for a second season.

Recommended Videos

If the CGI and fight choreography weren’t enough to hook your attention, the premise of the drama probably did. Sounding like something Marvel would make a TV show about (or basically the synopsis of The Incredibles, now that we think about it), this K-Drama is about persecuted superhumans who do everything in their power to protect their kids.

Within that, Moving focuses on two different storylines. The series focuses on a bunch of teens with inherited superpowers from their parents before shifting to the parents’ backstory.

It’s an interesting premise, but there has been no confirmation of a second season for the K-drama, Moving. The source material was a Webtoon, and the producers will have to write a story of their own if they want to proceed with another season of this K-drama. We’ll miss Bong-seok flying out of the blue and Frank’s random references. But for now, a second season isn’t on the cards.

Everyone gets a happy ending

The drama’s ending was clear-cut. Kang-hoon is saved from the heinous plans of the NIS by his own dad. Bong-seok’s parents have reunited, and he has become a hero. Hui-soo managed to get into college despite the odds, but she still maintains a close relationship with her dad. Despite the demands for a second season, the drama doesn’t need one.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.