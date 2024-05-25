The 10 Best K-Dramas on Prime

When you think of K-dramas, Prime might not be the streaming platform you first think of, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have some of the best K-Dramas out there!

With Netflix’s Squid Game, Sweet Home, and more, the streaming giant has cemented its mark as the best place to watch K-dramas, but that doesn’t mean they have everything. In fact, Prime has a wide array of Korean dramas to watch if you’re looking for your next series to obsess over.

Don’t know where to start? Look no further. Here are ten of some of the best K-dramas on Prime right now!

1. Bo-ra! Deborah

(ENA)

Looking for a romantic comedy to laugh and cry to? Then check out Bo-ra! Deborah!

Bo-ra! Deborah follows the life of Yeon Bo Ra (Yoo In Na), a famous love coach and influencer. Under the pen name Deborah, she has written one of South Korea’s best-selling romance novels and advises people on their love lives. However, her own love life is about to take a turn. After being proposed to by her CEO boyfriend, she meets Lee Soo Hyuk (Yoon Hyun Min), a publishing planner with a less-than-stellar love life. Though their first meeting leaves a bit to be desired, their relationship deepens after Soo Hyuk’s publishing company wants to publish Bo Ra’s next book, and she finds out about her boyfriend’s infidelity. Will the two fall in love?

2. My Roommate Is a Gumiho

(TVN)

For those who are interested in Korean mythology, then My Roommate Is a Gumiho is a great mix of fantasy and romance. For reference, a “gumiho” is a nine-tailed fox that often appears in Korean folktales and legends.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, My Roommate Is a Gumiho follows Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong), a 999-year-old gumiho who yearns to become a human. His life takes a turn when Lee Dam (Lee Hye Ri) accidentally swallows a fox bead. Once a regular college student who has never been in a relationship before, Lee Dam soon becomes entangled with the gumiho. To try to find a solution, the two start living together in a house.

3. The Kidnapping Day

(ENA)

The Kidnapping Day is a K-drama that went under the radar among international K-drama fans. One reason could be because it is only available for streaming on Prime and barely received any promotion. However, it is a must-watch and is arguably one of the best K-dramas to be released in 2023.

The story follows Kim Myeong Jun (Yoon Kye Sang). His daughter is in desperate need of funds for an operation. Although it goes against his morals, Kim Myeong Jun accepts a job to kidnap 11-year-old Choi Ro Hee (Jeon Yu Na). As he attempts to fulfill his plan, he accidentally hits Choi Ro Hee with his car. Though she survives, she loses her memory. The two then start living together. When he tries to return Choi Ro Hee, Kim Myeong Jun walks into a messy crime scene: the death of Choi Ro Hee’s parents. Now, the two must work together to discover what happened in this mystery.

4. Death’s Game

(TVING)

Another thriller to add to your list is Death’s Game. This drama is the perfect mix of fantasy, mystery, and horror, a far cry from the K-dramas that often become mainstream. For those wanting to branch out of romance, this is the drama for you.

The story follows Coi Yee Jae (Seo In Guk), who loses his will to live after failing to land a job for seven years. He attempts to take his own life when he encounters Death (Park So Dam). Death, disgusted by Choi Yee Jae’s lack of concern for dying, chooses to punish him instead. She subjects him to a torturous game, requiring him to reincarnate and die 12 times before being sent to hell. What will Choi Yee Jae choose to do with this game? Will he live, or will he go to hell?

5. A Witch’s Love

(tvN)

Have you seen the Taiwanese drama My Queen? If you did and loved it, then check out the Korean remake, A Witch’s Love.

In A Witch’s Love, 29-year-old Ban Ji Yeon (Uhm Jung Hwa) has stopped believing in love after her ex-boyfriend disappeared before their wedding day. Instead, all her focus is placed on her work as an investigative news reporter. She is so passionate about her work that she is nicknamed “the witch” behind her back. Enter Yoon Dong Ha (Park Seo Joon), a 25-year-old man who runs a small errand center. Yoon Dong Ha may appear happy-go-lucky, but his heart harbors a dark secret. The two meet and, despite their age difference, discover they have a lot in common together. Despite the trauma they experienced, will they be able to make their love story work?

6. Marry My Husband

(tvN)

While Marry My Husband was also made available in certain regions on Netflix, you can also watch it on Prime!

Marry My Husband follows the story of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who is accidentally murdered by her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) after she discovers his affair with her best friend, Jeong Su Min (Song Ha Yoon). Waking up ten years in the past, Kang Ji Won decides to relive her life and enact her revenge. Teaming up with Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo), who has also time traveled in the past, the two work together to achieve their goals.

7. Anna

(Coupang Play)

Are you familiar with Anna Delvey? The New York socialite who was revealed to be a con-woman and fraudster? If you were enamored by her tale, then you’ll love Anna.

Anna follows the life of Lee Yu Mi (Bae Suzy). Born into a poor family, she originally finds work as a maid of a wealthy family. Jealous of how lavishly they live, Yu Mi spins a lie about herself and changes her whole life, going under the name Lee Anna. Will she be able to live the life she always wanted, or will she be caught in her web of lies?

8. Heartbeat

(KBS2)

Are you a Twilight fan? Then you should definitely check out Heartbeat. This K-drama will totally reawaken the Team Edward in you!

The story follows Seon Woo Hyul (Ok Taec Yeon), a half-human and half-vampire who has failed to become a complete human after accidentally waking up a day before his 100 years of sleep. He somehow finds himself living together with Joo In Hae (Won Ji Ah), a contract nurse and teacher at a high school who runs a guest house. As circumstances force them to live with each other, their relationship deepens, and the two fall in love.

9. Tale of the Nine Tailed

(tvN)

If you’ve already watched My Roommate Is a Gumiho and want something around a similar premise, then look no further; Tale of the Nine Tailed is one of the most well-loved K-dramas revolving gumihos.

Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) is a 1,000-year-old gumiho and former mountain spirit of Baekdu-daegan. In his work, he eradicates supernatural beings that threaten the mortal world. He crosses paths with Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah), who works in a TV station and is a producer for documentaries. While she reviews CCTV footage of a wedding hall in which supernatural activity occurred, she spots a man holding a red umbrella leaving the wedding hall after saving a child, the same man who saved her life after her parents were involved in a car accident when she was a child. That man is Lee Yeon. Now that they have crossed paths and their fates intertwined, will romance bloom between them?

10. My Man Is Cupid

(Prime Video)

If you want a K-drama that is easy to watch and will have you kicking your feet, then check out My Man Is Cupid!

You’ve heard of Cupid’s arrow before, but what happens if the arrow shoots himself? Cheon Sang Hyuk (Jang Dong Yoon) is a fairy who has women falling at his feet. After his wings burned 500 years ago, he is forced to go through metamorphoses to get his wings and be released from his curse. On his 28th metamorphosis, he is struck by the arrow of love and falls for Oh Baek Ryeon (Nana), a woman who is born with no red string of fate. With her bad experience in love, will her budding romance with Cheon Sang Hyuk work?

