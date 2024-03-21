What It Really Means To Be an Omega-Level Mutant in ‘X-Men ‘97′

In the new highly-anticipated X-Men ’97 series, one of the mutants loses their powers in an unexpected twist. To understand how devastating the loss is, one needs to understand what it means to be an omega-level mutant.

As one can see in X-Men ’97, not only do mutants have different powers, but they also have very different levels of power. For example, Gambit (A. J. LoCascio) is quite powerful, boasting the ability to charge objects with pure kinetic energy. However, it’s easy to see that his mutant abilities can’t generate the same level of sheer power as Cyclops’ (Ray Chase) eye beams, which are estimated to be more potent than even the blast of an atomic bomb. Similarly, while multiple members of the X-Men could hardly contain an unruly crowd of protestors, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) is able to halt the crowd within minutes.

When viewers are awestruck by enormous displays of power in X-Men ’97, there’s a high chance they’re witnessing an omega-level mutant in action.

What is an omega-level mutant?

Omega-level is one of several mutant power-level classifications. The four major classifications from least powerful to most powerful are Epsilon, Beta, Alpha, and Omega. Most of the mutants one sees in the X-Men are alpha-level mutants, meaning one has very strong powers over which they exert reasonable control. However, there are known limits to those mutants with alpha-level powers, and their level of power can be surpassed.

An omega-level mutant is a mutant who is the strongest wielder of their specific power type. The upper limit of an omega-level mutant’s power should not be conceivably surpassable. One typical example is Magneto, considering no known mutant or power source could surpass his magnetism powers. His powers are believed to be essentially limitless. With the power to control nearly all metallic elements and the ability to manipulate every form of magnetism, his powers boast endless potential.

Meanwhile, despite how powerful Professor X is, he is not considered an omega-level mutant. Jean Grey is the more powerful telepath, meaning he’s not the strongest in his power type. However, there has been some speculation that Professor X could be an omega-level mutant if he actually used the full extent of his powers. Given his focus on restraint and control, he rarely uses all of the power at his disposal.

When it comes to being an omega-level mutant, it is more significant than just being very powerful. It means one is among the most powerful forces in the universe and quite literally has the power to either save or destroy the world. Although some mutants may fear this power, others learn to use their incredible power for good and embrace the idea of being the closest living thing to a god or goddess. While losing one’s power would be devastating to most mutants, it is especially so for omega-level mutants. One doesn’t simply go from being a goddess to being a human with ease.

