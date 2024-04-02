Will Apple TV+’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Constellation’ Get a Season 2?

Constellation just wrapped up its well-received first season, and viewers are bound to be curious about whether there will be more of the twisty sci-fi thriller in the future.

The series follows Johanna “Jo” Ericsson (Noomi Rapace), an astronaut who survives a deadly incident abroad on the International Space Station. However, upon returning home, she realizes her nightmare may not be over yet, as her life on Earth seems to have been altered during her time in space. Across eight episodes, Jo struggles to decipher whether her mismatched memories and altered reality are real or in her head.

Constellation‘s eerie and mysterious premise has intrigued its audience and managed to hold our interest with a number of shocking plot twists. The show is particularly interesting because it delves into the psychological impact of space travel on astronauts, which isn’t a well-discussed topic. The series has received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences and even earned high praise from horror author Stephen King.

While Apple TV+ hasn’t released much viewership data, the show has been hanging out on the streamer’s Top TV Chart since its debut, raising hope for a possible season 2.

Is Constellation renewed for season 2?

Constellation has not yet been renewed for a second season, but the door to a renewal remains open. It has been clear for some time that the Constellation universe has room for growth. After all, with its twisty, complicated premise and multiple realities, season 1 only scratches the surface of the whole story. Plus, the massive cliffhanger and finale twist means that the show will need to continue if viewers want any substantial answers.

Fortunately, Constellation creator Peter Harness expressed interest in continuing the series. Although he emphasized that season 2 will depend on Apple TV+’s decision to renew it, he confirmed that he would love to do a season 2. He explained how the first season took him seven years to bring to life. However, now that he knows the characters and story, he has a clear sense of direction going forward and expects additional seasons won’t take as long as the first one. In fact, he seemed to insinuate there could be more than one additional season, given the extensive amount of concepts to potentially explore. Harness also teased having an endpoint in mind to continue working towards.

Ultimately, the show has room for a continuation, and the cast and crew have expressed interest in returning and expanding the series. However, viewers will have to wait for an official statement from Apple TV+ on Constellation‘s renewal status.

