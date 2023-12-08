Apple TV Teases Its Next Great Sci-Fi Series

Apple TV+ subscribers are spoiled for choice when it comes to great sci-fi series. The streamer definitely has a type, and Constellation—a new series starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks—is ready to become your next sci-fi obsession.

Apple TV+ has announced its next sci-fi series, Constellation, coming to the streamer on February 21, 2024. The series was created by Peter Harness (Doctor Who) and directed by the great Michelle MacLaren, a prolific television director whose credits include Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and Westworld, as well as the Apple thriller series Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss.

Constellation stars Noomi Rapace as an astronaut who comes back to Earth following a disastrous mission, “only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.” Although described by Apple as an “action-packed space adventure,” the plot description and first official photos indicate something more akin to a sci-fi psychological thriller. The series also stars Jonathan Banks of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame and James D’Arcy.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for Constellation:

“Constellation stars Rapace as Jo—an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space—only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.”

Constellation joins a growing collection of acclaimed sci-fi series from Apple TV+, including Silo, Foundation (which was just renewed for season 3), Monarch, and For All Mankind (currently in its fourth season). Max may be “the one to watch,” but Apple TV+ is quickly cementing itself as the one to watch for good sci-fi.

