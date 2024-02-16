Here’s Who’s Bringing Your Favorite Characters to Life in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

The iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting the live-action treatment. This is the second time this has happened, the first being an extremely ill-advised movie outing in 2010. Luckily, things are looking a bit better for this second try.

Recommended Videos

Here’s all the confirmed cast for the live-action Avatar.

Gordon Cormier as Aang

(Netflix)

The adorable main character of Avatar is the fun-loving, ultra-powerful 12-year-old Aang, the Air Nomad Avatar who can control the powers of earth, fire, water, and air. His people were victims of genocide enacted by the Fire Nation, and he’s the only survivor … the last Airbender.

He was frozen in ice for 100 years before being discovered by Katara and Sokka, who would become his allies in the journey to come.

Kiawentiio as Katara

(Netflix)

Katara is a waterbender of the Southern Water Tribe, and she lost her mother at the hands of the Fire Nation. But despite the horrors she’s lived through, she’s generally an optimistic and level-headed young woman.

Kiawentiio said she was “dying to be Katara” when news of a live-action Avatar was first announced, and her dream came true when she won the role!

Ian Ousley as Sokka

(Netflix)

It’s easy to see Sokka as comic relief, but don’t be fooled: He has one of the most compelling character arcs in the whole of Avatar. That’s why eyebrows were raised when it seemed like the adaptation’s writers had removed Sokka’s sexism, something he grows out of as the series goes on.

However, Ousley told the Metro on Feb 15, “I think that the essence of the character that Sokka is 100% the character that is portrayed in the live-action version of the show.”

Dallas Liu as Zuko

(Netflix)

The character who gave the world one of the best redemption arcs of the modern era. Zuko wants to capture the Avatar to please his father, the abusive and tyrannical Fire Lord Ozai. (He’s the one who gave Zuko his burn.) But thanks to the influence of his Uncle Iroh, and his own fundamentally good nature, he changes as the story goes on.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh

(Netflix)

Fans were hoping to see Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh when a life-action Avatar was announced, and they got their wish! Iroh is a former general of the Fire Nation who is eager to keep his nephew Zuko from going down the wrong path. He’s also one of the most beloved characters in the whole series.

Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai

(Netflix)

Daniel Dae Kim actually lent a voice to the original Avatar: The Last Airbender—he was the one-episode character General Fong. Now he’s back for more and playing a major role, that of Fire Lord Ozai.

Kim told the Radio Times that when it came to finding the essence of his character, he “looked to our politicians and our political situation to start that exploration.”

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

(Netflix)

Azula is Zuko’s cruel and driven sister. She is the clear favorite of Fire Lord Ozai, but she has issues regarding her and Zuko’s missing mother. And she’s going to throw up big, big obstacles for Aang and his friends.

We might not see too much of Azula in season one of the show, as all her most iconic moments take place in seasons 2 and 3.

Maria Zhang as Suki

(Netflix)

Remember how Sokka overcomes his sexist tendencies? Well, one of the people who helps him do that as the warrior Suki, one of the Kyoshi Warriors.

“I’ve learned a lot from Suki. She is a warrior and a badass, but she is just as much a vulnerable human being, you know?” Zhang told Mixed Asian Media. “She has huge responsibilities of upholding her honor and protecting her village. At the same time, she’s also a teenager, dealing with her own feelings, wanting to explore the world and talk to boys!”

Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran (Kanna)

Kanna, called “Gran Gan,” is the matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe and the grandmother to Sokka and Katara. She’s a wise and kind woman who will be played by actress and activist Casey Camp-Horinek. Camp-Horinek is noted for her work in environmental justice.

Danny Pudi as The Mechanist

The Mechanist may not strictly speaking be a main character in the world of Avatar, but he’s a main character in our hearts. This eccentric inventor will do anything to protect his son, including as it turns out —minor spoilers ahead—making weapons for the Fire Nation.

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Bumi

(Netflix)

Bumi is the ruler of the Earth Kingdom city Omashu, and he’s quite a character. Aang knew him as a child, but while Aang’s remained the same age due to being frozen in ice, Bumi aged. You can see Bumi in action in this officially released clip:

Ken Leung as Commander Zhao

(Netflix)

Zhao is a very powerful military man who will stop at nothing to capture the Avatar. In the original Avatar he was played by Jason Isaacs, but there was no question of bringing him back for the live-action version, as the producers were determined not to whitewash their characters like the 2010 movie did.

Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue

Prey star Amber Midthunder will bring Princess Yue, a love interest of Sokka and star of one of Avatar’s most beloved arcs, to life. Sadly there are no pictures of her in action yet, but she’s sure to nail it.

All other cast members

We’ve still only scratched the surface when it comes to this cast! Here’s everyone else we’re going to see in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender:

Momona Tamada as Ty Lee: A circus performer and friend of Azula.

Thalia Tran as Mai: A friend of Azula and eventual love interest of Zuko.

Lim Kay Siu as Monk Gyatso: A mentor figure to the young Aang.

Sebastian Amoruso as Jet: An Earth Kingdom warrior with a hatred for the Fire Nation.

A Martinez as Pakku: A sexist waterbending master and one-time fiancee of Kanna.

Irene Bedard as Yagoda: A woman who specializes in the use of waterbending for healing.

Hiro Kanagawa as Sozin: The grandfather of Ozai, seen in flashbacks.

Joel Oulette as Hanh: A Northern Water Triube warrior set to marry Yue.

Nathaniel Arcand as Chief Arnook: The father of Yue.

Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari: The mother of Suki.

Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi: A past Avatar of the Earth Kingdom.

C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku: A past Avatar of the Fire Nation.

Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk: A past Avatar of the Water Tribe.

Arden Cho as June: A beautiful and extremely dangerous bounty hunter.

Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo: The Mechanist’s son.

Randall Duk Kim as Wan Shi Tong: A spirit of wisdom who takes the form of an owl.

George Takei as Koh: A very powerful spirit who can steal faces.

James Sie as the Cabbage Merchant: The Cabbage Merchant gave us the best Avatar meme going. MY CABBAGES!

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]