Will we be waiting 13 more years for season 4 of ‘Kimi No Todoke’?

Shojo fans waited long and hard for Kimi ni Todoke season three. We graduated and got jobs, but we never lost faith in the possibility of a third season.

It turns out that the wait was worth it. Netflix released the third season of the anime, with five episodes that spanned an hour each. No questions asked—every Kimi ni Todoke fan binge-watched those episodes. Now that we’re done, are we having a fourth season soon? We’ve already waited a decade for season three, so what’s two more decades for most of us? I don’t care if I’m with my senior cats or grand nieces and nephews. I’ll be waiting like everyone else.

It looks like I’ll have to hang on to that plan because Netflix hasn’t announced if Kimi ni Todoke will have a fourth season. If you ever get impatient, just read through the remaining chapters. There are still a few chapters of the manga that haven’t been adapted into the anime.

KIMI NI TODOKE S3 TRAILER JUST DROPPED WAKE UP IM SCREAMING AFTER ALL THESE YEARS THEYRE BACK pic.twitter.com/XnhmR7y5Sj — avary ? (@kyoruyeye) April 3, 2024

Life After High School

Sawako wishes for Christmas with her family and Kazehaya to last forever. It’s sweet, but we all know that Sawako and Kazehaya are at that point in their lives where they’ll have to make choices about college. They’re still young, and ten years from now (literally), their lives could be different. The future won’t be certain, but at least they got together, right?

I won’t spoil you any further, but season four is essential to any coming-of-age story. High school relationships don’t last forever, but maybe our ship can be the exception to the rule?

