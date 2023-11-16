The shojo anime Kimi ni Todoke has inspired a legion of fawning fans with its romantic plot. Those fans will be more than pleased to know that season 3 is finally on the way.

Kimi ni Todoke follows a high school wallflower from Hokkaido named Kuronuma Sawako, nicknamed “Sadako” after the ghost from the film of the same name. She’s undeniably beautiful, but her timid personality and inability to convey her feelings make social relationships difficult to navigate.

Awkward and shy Sawako is often misunderstood by her peers, but a nice and popular boy named Kazehaya Shota befriends her. Is there a catch? Not at all—Shota is just kind and loves to get to know people on a deeper level regardless of the rumors surrounding them.

If the story can be summarized with tropes, it’s the “sunshine boy” attracted to the “hidden heart of gold” girl. It’s no wonder people fell in love with both manga and anime, and fans were swooning over the live-action adaptation From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (see trailer above). Anime fans can breathe a sigh of relief because the third season of Kimi ni Todoke is on its way to Netflix and Crunchyroll in 2024. Any shojo anime fan would know that the bare minimum of a second season is already a blessing, since many shojo anime don’t continue past a first season.

Although there is no exact date for its release, fans can now anticipate the return of this beloved shojo anime, sooner rather than later.

Based on the hit manga by Karuho Shiina, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You returns with Season 3! Streaming worldwide in 2024, only on Netflix



Featuring the original cast Mamiko Noto (Sawako Kuronuma) and Daisuke Namikawa (Shota Kazehaya) ✨ pic.twitter.com/jPyJ2wUxV5 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 3, 2023

The Japanese voice actors from the previous season will remain the same for the upcoming third season, and Production I.G. studio is in charge of bringing this hit romance series to life. It’s about time, since more than 12 years have passed since the last episode of this butterfly-inducing series dropped. The manga ended on November 13, 2017, but many fans are still holding out hope to see their favorite scenes animated before them on screen. It’s never too late for a feel-good, high school romance anime, even if most of those who watched it at the time have already graduated and have jobs by now.

(featured image: Netflix)

