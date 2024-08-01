Fans Will Lose Sleep Over the Long-Awaited Third Season of ‘Kimi ni Todoke’

The third season of Kimi ni Todoke is the romance anime sequel we’ve all been waiting for. More than a decade later, Sawako and Kazehaya have returned to give us tooth-rotting fluff.

The good news doesn’t stop there. Instead of waiting for an episode to be released on a weekly basis, Kimi ni Todoke season three has dropped five 1-hour episodes for all of us to binge-watch. We’ve already waited more than a decade. The last thing fans need is to wait weekly for each episode to come out. We’re all going to lose sleep over this, but it will be worth it if it means swooning over our favorite couple.

You can watch Kimi ni Todoke season three on Netflix. It was released in its entirety on August 1, 2024.

my heart shattered they dropped all at once…… pic.twitter.com/lTCMmat8mh — the emma defender (@neetsue) August 1, 2024

Throughout the seasons, we’ve been rooting for Kazehaya and Sawako to get together. Sawako has been pining over him but is too shy to act on her feelings. Our hearts still break when we think about how she’s kept all of the gifts she got for Kazehaya for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, all because she was scared to own up to her feelings. But she’s done waiting, and luckily for her, Kazehaya feels the same way. Everyone knows that, except the two of them.

If you have friends who’ve been waiting for this season, forgive them but they’ll probably disappear for a day to finish all five episodes in one sitting.

