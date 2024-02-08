Hold Onto Your Kilts: ‘The Traitors’ Returns for Season 3!

Let the betrayals and banishments continue! Peacock has announced that The Traitors will return for a third season. It’s hardly a surprise, as The Traitors is Peacock’s most-watched reality series to date. Host Alan Cumming will return to the Scottish Highlands with an all-new cast of reality TV stars to battle it out for the $250,000 prize.

Season two of The Traitors premiered on January 12, 2024, with the season finale and cast reunion airing on March 7, 2024. The cast and release date have yet to be announced for the third season, but fans can expect to see their favorite reality television stars entering the fray.

The Traitors is based on the Dutch game show De Verraders, and is a celebrity version of games like Mafia and Werewolf. The murder mystery game takes place at a lavish castle in the Scottish Highlands, where players compete to win a $250,000 prize. The players, known as the Faithfuls, work together to share the prize. But scattered among them are Traitors, who can murder members of the Faithful. The Faithful can then vote to banish a Traitor but may end up banishing one of their own. If the Faithful can banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize money. But if any Traitors make it to the end of the game, they will take the money for themselves.

The game relies on cunning, treachery, and deception to survive, skills that come naturally to reality television personalities. The series has been a smash hit, with fans across the globe sharing memes, theories, and predictions. The series has recruited some of the most popular reality TV stars, including Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor, Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother; Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Peter Weber from The Bachelor, to name a few.

