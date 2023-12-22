‘The Traitors’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Do I want to watch The Traitors season 2? Only if I can be the one doing the betraying.

I was betrayed when the worst movies of 2023 betrayed my expectation of a pleasant cinematic experience. I was betrayed by my own brain for unexpectedly liking Wonka. Now I want to join in on the plot. Thankfully, the trailer for The Traitors promises a plot thick with subterfuge and an equally treacherous cast. And the best part? The release date is soon.

The Traitors is a reality TV show about a mix of reality TV stars and regular folks who arrive to a fabulous castle in the Scottish Highlands. They are told that by competing in the game, they will be awarded a share of a $250,000 prize. However, treachery lurks within the ranks. While the cast of the show is referred to as “The Faithful,” the show’s cunning host pulls certain cast members aside and labels them “Traitors.” These Traitors will have the chance—through schemes and subterfuge—to steal the $250,000 from The Faithful. When a member of the Faithful is murdered, they must leave the show for good.

The Faithful are tasked with eliminating the Traitors from the show with a daily vote. If the Faithful are successful, they keep the money. But like a bad apple poisoning the bunch, if even ONE Traitor makes it to the end of the show, then the Faithful will lose all that sweet, sweet dosh.

According to NBC.com, the first three episodes of season 2 will be available Friday, January 12. New episodes will then premiere weekly on Thursdays at 6PM PST/9PM ET.

Returning from season 1 is The Traitor‘s host Alan Cumming. The show will also feature Survivor‘s Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, along with Big Brother‘s Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina, Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Peter Weber from The Bachelor, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing With the Stars.

(featured image: NBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]