When Can I Chug Some ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Season 3?

Diehard anime fans sure do have an appetite for Bleach. After all, it’s one of the biggest shonen anime ever made alongside Naruto and One Piece. While the haters have tried to disqualify the series from Big Three status time and time again, we don’t care. We just keep drinking down Bleach anyway.

And do you know what goes best with Bleach? That’s right! More Bleach. So get ready to wash down all that Bleach with the newest season of Thousand Year Blood War: Season 3.

What is Thousand Year Blood War about?

To understand the future of the Bleach series, first we must travel back into the distant past! Nearly 1000 years ago, the Shinigami of the Soul Society were locked in deadly combat with The Quincies. While the Quincies and the Shinigami both fight Hollows, they have opposite methods of doing so. The Soul Reapers attempt to purify the souls of Hollows, thereby allowing them to peacefully pass on to the afterlife.

The Quincies completely obliterate the souls of the Hollows they fight, which disrupts the balance of the spiritual world. If the Quincies had continued to destroy Hollow souls in this way, the fabric of the spiritual world would have torn apart. In order to protect the balance of the spiritual world, the Shinigami decided to wipe out the Quincies once and for all. This resulted in the near total elimination of Quincies, and the sealing of their King Yhwach in a prison for 999 years.

And now he’s ready to get out …

Yhwach spent his imprisonment biding his time getting stronger in order to take vengeance on the Shinigami who sealed him away. Now leading a military force called The Wandenreich, Yhwach “The Almighty,” he has begun to wage war on the Soul Society in order to rid the spiritual world of their influence, once and for all.

When will it be released?

According to the anime’s official Twitter account, the third season of Thousand Year Blood War is set to arrive in 2024! And they’ve even included a trailer, how thoughtful!

Who’s who in the cast?

Johhny Yong Bosch and Masakazu Morita will return to play series progatgonist Ichigo Kurosaki in English and Japanese respectively. Joining them will be Michele Ruff/Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia, Stephanie Shen/Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime, Derek Stephen Prince/Noriyaki Sugiyama as Uryu Ishida, Alain Mesa/Hiroki Yasumoo as Yatsutora “Chad” Sado, and Wally Wingert/Kentaro Ito as Renji Abara. The series antagonist Yhwach will be placed by Richard Epcar and Takayuki Sugo. So Yhwach out, if you know what’s good for you.

(featured image: Viz Media)

