‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 3 Release Date And Time Confirmed

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 is coming and it’s releasing sooner than you think.

What is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the second part of the Burto manga series. Boruto is the son of Naruto protagonist Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Uzumaki.

The manga is exclusively available on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Thankfully, it is free to read. Viz Media summarizes the manga as such: “Boruto is back stronger than ever, but he faces his toughest opponent yet—The Hidden Leaf Village!”

The series is written and supervised by Masashi Kishimoto, who was the creator of the original Naruto manga. The series is illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, who was one of his assistants who contributed to side character designs for Haku, Zabuza Momochi, and Hiruzen Sarutobi’s battle attire.

Release Date and Time

The previous two installments in the manga were released on August 20, 2023, and September 20th, 2023, and it seems that the third installment is continuing the trend.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 will be released at midnight aka 12AM (Japan time) on October 20th, 2023.

When accounting for differences in time zones, that means most of the world will be able to read it on October 19th, at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8AM

Mountain Time: 9AM

Central Time: 10AM

Eastern Time: 11AM

British Time: 4PM

