The Elusive Samurai is a beautiful yet brutal series we can’t look away from. It’s as violent as it is colorful, and while the story of Tokiyuki is far from over, you might be wondering if it will return for a second season.

Will The Elusive Samurai return for a season 2?

A second season for The Elusive Samurai hasn’t been confirmed as of this article’s most recent update.

However, if you’re looking for more, the manga already has over 150 chapters. If you can’t wait for a second season, you can start reading the manga at the MangaPlus App by Shueisha. I highly doubt you’d skip the second season once it arrives, though, as the unique art style and smooth animation from CloverWorks will compel you to watch, even if you already know what will happen.

What is The Elusive Samurai about?

Tokiyuki is the last of his clan. His family was massacred by retainers and allies. Fortunately for Tokiyuki, he has an uncanny ability to survive. With the help of a mysterious priest named Suwa, Tokiyuki manages to escape the carnage. Tokiyuki vows revenge against Ashikaga Takauji, who betrayed his family. Season 1 of the anime ended without Tokiyuki achieving that goal.

The best animation you’ve seen in years

We’ve had our fair share of angsty revenge anime recently Although the story of The Elusive Samurai is compelling, what makes many viewers stay is its vibrant animation. It perfectly fits the personality of Tokiyuki, a carefree child who was thrust into becoming a hero of an epic.

Viewers have been praising CloverWorks, the studio, for their spectacular adaptation of the series. The series has been rising in popularity long before the anime. In July alone, the manga sold three million copies. We can only expect more, given the positive reactions surrounding the anime adaptation.

I just watched the premier of The Elusive Samurai, and…wow. Anitwt wasn't kidding around with this one. Such a brilliant display of skill and dedication from every single member on the team. Exceptionally strong use of art and animation principles. This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/wvpprS2HZE — cloudy ?️ (@cloudynyxx) July 9, 2024

