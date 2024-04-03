‘Stellar Blade’s Release Date Is Almost Here—But Will It Be Available to Play on PC?

Shift Up’s action-adventure game Stellar Blade finally has a release date, and fans are plenty excited for it. But PC gamers are also left wondering if they’ll get a chance to play.

Recommended Videos

Stellar Blade is scheduled to drop on April 26, 2024. Unfortunately, Stellar Blade is not coming to PC—at least not for the time being. The game is currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and will likely remain that way for some time.

With that being said, Stellar Blade could potentially be a timed exclusive, meaning that its exclusivity would only last a definite period of time. However, the chances of this being the case are low, as most timed-exclusive titles for the Playstation say so in the form of a disclaimer in the trailer. There was no such indication in Stellar Blade’s trailer. Another thing is that Stellar Blade is a first-party game published by Sony Entertainment Interactive, and they usually keep their first-party titles exclusive for a long time.

Stellar Blade is a third-person action-adventure game from developer Shift Up. The story premise is that we humans lost the war against Naytiba, a race of alien invaders, and were sent away from Earth as a consequence. Now it’s up to Eve, the protagonist of the game, to fight for earth and take it back.

The gameplay is very parry heavy, as you’ll need to counter enemy attacks with proper timing and button prompts. You have a Beta Gauge which fills up during combat and can be used to execute devastating attack abilities. There is an overworld, along with side quests and NPCs to talk to. The game will also make significant use of the haptic feedback on the PS5 DualSense controller.

Keep an eye out for future news on whether Stellar Blade will come to PC or not.

(featured image: Sony Interactive)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]