There’s Only One Way To Play This Month’s Hottest Game

One of this year’s most anticipated video games arrives this month: Stellar Blade is an immersive single-player action-adventure game with—as far as we can tell—gorgeous visuals and a cool sci-fi story.

Published by Sony Interactive, Stellar Blade is a post-apocalyptic tale of survival and the first video game from Korean developer Shift Up. Players navigate the game as EVE, a member of the 7th airborne squad who travels to Earth from an off-world colony to help fight some gnarly-looking alien creatures called the Naytiba—some of whom bear a resemblance to the Demogorgon from Stranger Things; others are more insectile and resemble the alien bugs in Starship Troopers. To beat these things, you’ll use the Blood Edge (!), an extremely long and incredibly cool sword.

Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After travelling from the Colony, 7th Airborne Squad member EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba – the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…

Stellar Blade is, as you might’ve guessed, a PS5 exclusive. And that’s not likely to change given that the game is being published by Sony Interactive. You can pre-order Stellar Blade now through the official PS5 website. The game hits shelves (and systems) on April 26.

