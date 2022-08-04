Is Harry Styles Joining the ‘Star Wars’ Universe?

Harry Styles first made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning 2017 film Dunkirk. He has since appeared on the big screen once more in a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals as Eros, otherwise known as Starfox, a Titan who happens to be Thanos’ brother. He is slated to appear in two more films this year in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, where he will be starring alongside The Crown’s Emma Corrin. All this considered, it then comes as no surprise that rumors are swirling that the One Direction alum is set to make an appearance in the Star Wars Universe but just how much of it is true?

The Rumor

Stories surrounding Styles heading for a galaxy far, far, away first circulated after a site called Giant Freakin’ Robot released an article claiming that its “trusted and proven” sources have confirmed the ‘As It Is’ singer’s casting. The article writes, “According to our trusted and proven sources, pop star turned actor Harry Styles is currently looking to join an upcoming Star Wars show, which is probably the best way to now enter a galaxy far, far away.” It further speculates that Styles will most likely appear in the upcoming Star Wars prequel series Andor, starring Diego Luna, who will be reprising his role as Cassian Andor. The show is set to follow Andor through a timeline that leads to the events of Rogue One (which, in turn, is set during the events before A New Hope).

Is it True?

Now, all this sounds great, and I hate to be the person who has to say this, but these are all just speculations. No other sources have confirmed that Styles will be making an appearance on the show. Not to mention the fact that Andor will be released in September, so if the rumors are true, shouldn’t major outlets be talking about it now?

Giant Freakin’ Robot has a whole page dedicated to what they deem as exclusive stories of theirs that have been confirmed. I’ve sifted through some of the stories and noted a couple of pieces that have recently been confirmed as true. Take, for example, their story on Taron Egerton allegedly being in talks with Marvel to play Wolverine back in April. The actor himself recently confirmed that he is, in fact, interested in playing the iconic character and even went so far as confirming having a meeting with Marvel big boss Kevin Feige himself.

Despite all this, though, the information remains unconfirmed and at least for now, unfounded.

Andor

Andor will be making its way to Disney+ on September 21 and will premiere with three episodes. It has been confirmed that it will be running for two seasons and will see the return, not only of Diego Luna as the titular character, but also Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Veteran actor Stellan Skarsgård is also slated to make an appearance as what we assume is a rebel leader. The show will focus on the early days of the Rebellion and their fight against the Empire. The trailer is very much reminiscent of Rogue One, and with that, I think it’s safe to say that with or without a Harry Styles appearance, we’ll all be saving the rebellion and the dream one more time.

