We’re Heading Into the World of Cassian in a New ‘Andor’ Trailer!

Andor is the latest Star Wars show to head to Disney+, and while it was originally set for an August release date, star Diego Luna took to Good Morning America this morning to talk about the series, release a new trailer, and announce that the series is now going to premiere on September 21 with a three-episode premiere drop!

The new trailer for the series, though, brought us Rogue One’s Cassian Andor in the midst of fighting against the Empire and we get to see a bit more of the fire in him that we saw in Rogue One and that fight that he carried to Scarif. We also get a look into other characters, as well, like Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma, the return of Forest Whittaker’s Saw Gerrera, and more of the world that Cassian Andor is up against (or turning to for help) in Andor.

The fight against the Empire

One of the things about Cassian that has stuck with fans since Rogue One is that he’s been in this fight since he was a child. And in the voiceover for the trailer, we can hear Cassian talking about the Empire as a whole, but this trailer, more than the first, seems to be focusing on the team that Cassian is working with. We know that the series is more than just his story, also involving (from interviews with Luna) the people who began fighting back against the Empire.

The Cassian Andor we met in Rogue One had built a family in the Rebellion, and this trailer really shows what looks like a team of people fighting back against the rule of the Empire in different ways, especially with what Mon Mothma is doing in the trailer. We see her at a party, hinting that there is something going on. “As long as everyone thinks I’m an irritation, there’s a good chance they’ll miss what I’m really doing,” she says, and when the man she’s talking to asks what she’s doing, we don’t get an answer, but it can be assumed that she’s beginning to form the Rebellion that we know and love from the original trilogy and her work in Rogue One.

“I need all the heroes I can get,” Stellan Skarsgård says in the trailer to Saw Gerrera to which Saw says “For the greater good” and we can see that their relationship is beginning to be one that is completely hinged on taking down the Empire. “Call it what you will,” Skarsgård (who is labeled as a Rebel Leader thus far) says and Saw Gerrera says “Let’s call it war” setting up to us that this is the beginning of the fight.

Underestimating Cassian

The thing about Cassian Andor is that, to many, he is unassuming, which is what makes him a great spy. They don’t think that this man is someone who could take them down from the inside, so they trust him in a way that results in their downfall. And Cassian hates the Empire so completely that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to defeat them.

“To steal from the Empire, to just walk in like you belong. They’re so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied. They can’t imagine that someone like me would get inside their house.” We get to see Cassian dressed as if he’s breaking into an Empire base, and I can’t wait to see more of his spy missions that they talked about in Rogue One play out in the series.

Hope

One thing about this trailer, that is so very much tied to the messaging of Rogue One, is hope. The Empire is thriving at this time, and watching as the beginning of the Rebellion fights back at the Empire’s rule? It’s the hope that the Star Wars series has always taught us about, and it’s the hope that keeps us coming back to these stories, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds there for Cassian Andor.

—

Andor has now moved its release date to September 21, and we’ll get three episodes in the premiere. So no summer release for our boy, but we’ve waited this long to see Diego Luna back in action in the world of Star Wars. We can wait a few more weeks to let Cassian Andor have his own time.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

