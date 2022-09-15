Why Was ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Removed From the Disney 2023 Release Schedule?

We want many things in this one and precious life, and one of them is a Star Wars film directed by Patty Jenkins. In December 2020, Jenkins announced that she would be directing Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which would be centered on Rebel Alliance fighter pilots with a script from Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters). It’s a personal story for the Wonder Woman director, whose father was a fighter pilot. The film was set for a December 2023 theatrical release, and would make history as the first Star Wars film directed by a woman. But Disney has no removed it from the 2023 schedule.

It’s not surprising news, as the film was put on the back burner last year due to Jenkins’ already packed schedule. In addition to the third Wonder Woman film, Jenkins is also developing a Cleopatra biopic starring Gal Gadot. Jenkins is set to return to Rogue Squadron after she finished her previous commitments. The film was set to be the next Star Wars feature after 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and it still may be. Disney has scheduled two untitled Star Wars films for released on December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027. It’s unclear what these films will be, or if Rogue Squadron will take on of the dates.

There are multiple Star Wars films in development at the moment, including an original film from Taika Waititi. The Thor: Love and Thunder director has directed episodes of The Mandalorian, in addition to voicing the droid IG-11 in the first season. Waititi is currently writing the film with Last Night in Soho’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

In the meantime, Disney and Lucasfilm have a busy schedule of Star Wars original series for Disney+, with their latest, Andor, premiering on September 21. Future series include Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and season 3 of The Mandalorian, both of which will premiere in 2023.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]