Everyone is forgetting that Jenna Ortega has already been in the MCU!

Everyone is super hyped about Jenna Ortega right now! She is the Next Big Thing, and when a Next Big Thing comes along, geeks everywhere get to discussing: Who could they play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

At the moment, Ortega is a popular fancast for the character White Tiger—there’s Photoshop jobs of her in the skintight white costume all over the place. But everyone’s forgetting, Ortega has actually already been in the MCU! She played a small role in one of the earlier movies.

Ortega started out as a child actor, you see, and her first ever film role was 2013’s Iron Man 3. She played the vice president’s daughter, the vice president being a man named Rodriguez (Miguel Ferrer). However, Rodriguez was secretly on the side of evil—he was colluding with villain Adrian Killian (Guy Pearce) in exchange for getting his daughter a new leg via Extremis, which can regrow missing limbs. We see the little girl in her wheelchair briefly, before all hell breaks loose with Iron Man and the kidnapped president.

Ortega was a mere ten years old when she filmed the scene, but it’s safe to say her career quickly went from strength to strength after that. The following year she started appearing as young Jane on Jane the Virgin, and then in 2016 she picked up the lead role in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle.

Now, she’s had her adult breakthrough and then some. She did Scream in 2022 and then became an icon of goth girls everywhere with her leading role as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. So could she make a triumphant return to the MCU one day, presumably as a different character? (Alas, you can’t really hang a franchise off the unnamed vice president’s daughter.) We’ll have to wait and see. White Tiger fans, try to be patient. In the meantime, Ortega’s making more waves on the big screen right now with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

