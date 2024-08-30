You’d be surprised by who Winona Ryder ships ‘Beetlejuice’s Lydia with

Everyone has their favorite couple. Whether it is on a television show or in a movie, shipping is a very natural part of film and television consumption. It seems as if Winona Ryder is no different than the rest of us, and her ship? It is interesting!

When Ryder spoke with Brandon Davis, the two talked about where Lydia is in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. During her answer, Ryder made a point about Michael Keaton’s Betelgeuse and said that he doesn’t really change, not like other people as they age. But she did admit to one thing about Betelgeuse and Lydia that was shocking: She said he’s her endgame.

Shipping is when you, as a fan, love two characters as a couple. An “endgame” relationship means (according to Tumblr) “one where the love and connection between the two is shown to be stronger than any other that they have had, even if one of them dies.” In this case, one of them is already dead, but hey!

“[Tim] he was sort of doing it with everyone, but it very sort of top secret: I would go over to his house and like we would talk, and he’d always say ‘Life happens! And you find yourself and you’re older…’ [It’s] sort of I think a lot of what he’s [Tim Burton] gone through in his life… And everyone evolves – except for maybe Beetlejuice maybe [laughs]…,” Ryder said. “He’s like endgame for me. I totally want them [Beetlejuice and Lydia] to be truly together! It’s [makes a gesture indicating “crazy”] I know, but…”

In the first film, Betelgeuse wants to marry Lydia so he can become a human again. At the time, Lydia was a teenager and Betelgeuse was a very dead man from the Neitherworld. Could their love work?

It’d be a choice

I think many of us went through a Lydia/Betelgeuse phase. There are still plenty of Halloween costumes of the two every single year, but I don’t necessarily see them in the Tim Burton pantheon of ships. For me, the Winona Ryder ship that will always have my heart is Kim and Edward from Edward Scissorhands.

That doesn’t mean I think adult Lydia and Betelgeuse would be a bad idea. I think the idea of them together when she was a teen was bad, but she has grown up, had a daughter all her own, and is a different person. If Lydia Deetz wants to marry Betelgeuse, I wouldn’t fault her for it. It is Michael Keaton, after all.

Still, there is a world where Lydia and Betelgeuse would make sense. She can connect with the dead, as we saw with Adam and Barbara, and they already have an enemies to lovers set up right there for them. I do love that Ryder has this opinion though. Often, actors kind of shy away from talking about shipping or characters like this and I love that she just openly admitted to wanting Betelgeuse and Lydia to be endgame.

Now I have to know what her other endgame ships are …

