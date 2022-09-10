‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Has My Heart in a Death Grip

Just when the adventures of Grogu and Din Djarin feel like a million miles away, but the new trailer for season 3 is here and I’m crying over my clan of two. The Mandalorian season 3 is coming and with it so are all my tears because it’s perfect. While the trailer screened at Star Wars Celebration, it has been a long time since that first showing and fans have yet to see the full trailer.

Now, it’s here, it’s glorious, and seeing Din still love his son and be the clan of two we’ve wanted them to be is incredible. Even if everything doesn’t seem perfect on the Bo-Katan and Mando front.

The return to Mandalore

What’s fascinating about this trailer is that Din is still in the world of the cult he was a part of, something that Bo-Katan calls out in the trailer, and he’s dedicated to becoming what he deems as a “Mandalorian” again after taking his helmet off to save Grogu and then again to say goodbye to him.

He was shamed for it in The Book of Boba Fett and he seems to still be forced into this way of thinking about the Mandalorian despite what Bo-Katan is telling him. So seeing him explore that (hopefully) by thinking of what a Mandalorian actually is will be a fascinating move for season 3. That is if that’s what happens with Din Djarin.

A clan of two

Grogu and Din have had the journey since season 2 ended. We thought that Grogu would be with Luke Skywalker training for quite a while but instead, he was quickly out of there. Mainly because he missed his father and Din equally missed him. The two were too attached to each other (which is why Din was so willing to take his helmet off to protect his son).

It seems as if that’s going to continue to be their relationship within season 3. The two are traveling together and Din might be searching for a way to become a Mandalorian again but I don’t think it is going to last.

Fight for the throne

What we do see is Bo-Katan on a throne and while she doesn’t have the Darksaber, because Din won it in the battle against Moff Gideon, she does seem to be in charge. Which isn’t surprising given Din’s lack of care about the entire situation but I do think that that doesn’t bode well for their relationship.

Does that mean that they will fight over the Darksaber at some point in this season? Maybe because I don’t think Bo-Katan is just fine with not being the ruler of Mandalore but there is a lot going on in this trailer and the throne aspect of it is really a fascinating look into Bo-Katan as a character and also her dynamic with Din.

The Mandalorian season 3 is heading our way in 2023 and it’s going to be interesting to see how this works out for Din, Grogu, Bo-Katan, and all of our faves.

