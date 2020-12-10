Patty Jenkins Is Directing a Star Wars With Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins is taking on the world of Star Wars next with a new film called Rogue Squadron! While we don’t know much about the movie, it is historic as Patty Jenkins is the first woman to tackle a Star Wars feature film. Since the release of A New Hope in 1977, Star Wars has, sadly, been a bit of a boys club when it comes to directing the movies. While The Mandalorian gave us some incredible female directors like Bryce Dallas Howard and Deborah Chow, their track record with movies was still primarily white men.

Along with Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, we did get a brief look at a title card for Taika Waititi’s film without giving too much away about it.

Taika Waititi will develop a “fresh, unexpected and unique” ‘STAR WARS’ movie. #DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/E9js1cZ9UD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 10, 2020

And much like Waititi’s film, Rogue Squadron was just announced with a title and that’s about it! All we know about the film is what Jenkins has shared on her own Twitter!

Rogue Squadron IS the title of an arcade game inspired by the Star Wars series and so maybe there are ties there and, in the overall narrative of the franchise, IS founded by none other than Luke Skywalker. Is this the young Luke Skywalker property fans were waiting for? Will he be included? Who knows right now but it’s an exciting look at the future of Star Wars and LucasFilm.

I love everything that Patty Jenkins brings to us and I cannot wait to see her tackle a Star Wars film!

(image: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

