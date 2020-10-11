Things We Saw Today: Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Reunite for Cleopatra

The wonder women are back at it. Director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are reuniting to make a biopic about the life of the legendary queen of Egypt Cleopatra. Jenkins and Gadot have previously worked together on the massively successful Wonder Woman and its upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. The script will be written by Laeta Kalogridis, who wrote Alexander, Shutter Island, and Alita: Battle Angel.

I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis https://t.co/qLH7vfCaUo — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 11, 2020

The highly sought-after project will be produced by Paramount Pictures. The story of Cleopatra has remained popular throughout the years, with Sony attempting their own version based on Stacy Schiff’s bestselling biography Cleopatra: A Life. Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga were rumored to star in the film, which remains in development.

Elizabeth Taylor infamously starred in the 1963 film directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. The film was plagued with production issues and its budget ballooned to $31.3 million. At the time, it was the most expensive film ever made, and nearly drove 20th Century Fox into bankruptcy.

The film will likely be a lavish epic that will hopefully focus more on Cleopatra the ruler and less on her relationships with Mark Antony and Julius Caesar. The film’s announcement was met with much excitement on social media, but many criticized the casting due to Gadot’s race, suggesting that a Middle Eastern or Black actress would have made more sense.

But while Cleopatra was a queen of Egypt, she is a member of the Ptolemaic dynasty, a Macedonian Greek royal family. In other words, Cleopatra was likely an olive-toned Mediterranean woman.

Representation matters, and Cleopatra is clearly of Greek origin. No disrespect to Gal Gadot, but it's not hard to cast a proven box office force who is ALSO Greek. I stan a queen. pic.twitter.com/2IjyeVGGL3 — Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) October 11, 2020

Other people online are more interested in seeing films about Black and Brown royals like Nefertiti and Hatshepsut, among others. Our own Princess Weekes has a list of Black royals she’d rather see on the big screen.

I get why Cleopatra VII is very popular but what about Nefertiti and Hatshepsut? The Ptolemaic dynasty is a fascinating period in ancient Egyptian history but it sure ain't the only one. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) October 11, 2020

What do you think of Gal Gadot as Cleopatra? Personally, I will see any movie that teams up Jenkins and Gadot.

Happy National Coming Out Day, friends! Celebrating Benson and all our LGBTQ+ fans, friends, and family! #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/tA67aFbuIg — DRMWRX (@DRMWRX) October 11, 2020

