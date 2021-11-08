According to an exclusive report in The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins’ announced Rogue Squadron movie in the Star Wars universe has been delayed indefinitely.

THR relates that Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie was taken off of the production schedule due to Jenkins’ scheduling conflicts. While Jenkins (Wonder Woman, WW1984) has been in development on the movie for a while, sources say a planned 2022 start date was deemed impossible to manage with her other commitments—which include Wonder Woman 3 and another Gal Gadot vehicle, Cleopatra.

Per THR:

Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson have been developing Squadron for Lucasfilm for over a year, with the goal of starting production in 2022. It was to have gone into preproduction by the end of this year. However, sources say the producers and filmmaking team came to the realization that Jenkins’ schedule and other commitments wouldn’t allow for the window needed to make the movie in 2022. Thus, Squadron has been taken off the production schedule. The hope is that once Jenkins’ fulfills her previous commitments, she will be able to return to the project.

“Rogue Squadron” is a concept well-known to Star Wars fans via decades of movies, video games, and books. Jenkins’ take on rebel fighter pilots in a galaxy far, far away was meant to be a new original story that drew “great influences” from previous Rogue Squadron-centered media.

Set to be the first Star Wars feature film in production since Rise of Skywalker, the official synopsis for Rogue Squadron read, “The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.”

Rogue Squadron is still listed on Jenkins’ IMDb page, with a “2023” date attached. As of current reporting, both Jenkins and Disney appear to remain committed to making the project happen together. As with everything in Hollywood, especially big-budget extravaganzas, this could be subject to change, and recent Star Wars movies have swapped directors before.

Jenkins proved with the excellent Wonder Woman that she can make huge action movies with many moving parts and a lot of heart. I was, however, among those who found its sequel Wonder Woman 1984 both disappointing and troubling. While I’d still like to see what Jenkins would do in a Star Wars sandbox—and its cinematic entries are still sorely in need of female directors—if Jenkins ends up not returning to Rogue Squadron, I’ll be fine with that. She’s extremely busy, and it makes sense that Wonder Woman, the franchise that launched her into the stratosphere, would come first commitment-wise.

Perhaps Wonder Woman 3 will make me love Diana Prince’s world again. If Jenkins does exit Rogue Squadron, it will be interesting to see whether the film continues under another creative team or halts before lift-off.

(via THR, image: LucasFilm/Disney)

Here are some other things we saw today:

And finally:

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

What did you see out there today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]