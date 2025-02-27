Why is ‘Yellowstone’ not on Paramount Plus?

It’s easy to forget that streaming is a new phenomenon. Back in the day, one had to watch television on the network’s schedule or risk missing out. These days, viewers have more control but streaming has had growing pains which one discovers when trying to stream Yellowstone.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?



Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount network on June 20, 2018. At the time, Paramount was a new cable channel formerly known as TNN and Spike without its own streaming service. In early 2020, the network’s owners signed a deal with NBCUniversal granting Peacock the exclusive streaming rights to all of Yellowstone. At the time, giving Peacock the rights to Yellowstone probably sounded like a good idea to get their new original show in front of the masses. However, hindsight is always 20/20. It has unnecessarily complicated the issue for future viewers.

Paramount Plus was launched in 2021. Fans assume they can watch Yellowstone on the Paramount’s streaming service but the 2020 deal prevents Paramount Plus’ rights to stream the show. Another wrinkle in this issue is Paramount Plus does have all of the Yellowstone prequels (1923 and 1883) and the rest of Sheridan’s shows (Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness etc.). It’s confusing and irritating for fans. In short, no, Yellowstone is not on Paramount Plus.

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family and their determination to save their massive cattle ranch. Kevin Costner stars as the family patriarch, John Dutton III. He has four children to help him carry about his family’s legacy. Lee is played by Dave Annable, Beth is portrayed by Kelly Reilly, Kayce is played by Luke Grimes, while the role of Jamie is tackled by Wes Bentley.

The Duttons have to contend with tensions with the neighboring Broken Rock Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers. There is also internal family drama to keep things interesting.

Currently, five seasons of Yellowstone are available to watch on Peacock. The last half of Yellowstone season five is scheduled to hit the streaming service on March 16, 2025. If you just can’t wait, you can buy the season on Prime Video.

