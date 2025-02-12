Where can I watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, part 2?

Hindsight is 20/20. No one could have predicted the popularity of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s western drama Yellowstone, which is why the series’ conclusion is so hard to stream—for now.

Let’s back things up a minute. Before 2013, Sheridan was a working actor who grew dissatisfied with the difficult lifestyle and turned to screenwriting. You might remember him as Danny Boyd in Veronica Mars or David Hale in Sons of Anarchy. Yellowstone started as a feature film script but eventually evolved into a series at HBO. The cowboy did not get along well with the network executives, so the partnership dissolved, but the then-programming president, Michael Lombardo, let Sheridan retain ownership rights for his idea. That was a huge deal.

Despite the setback, Sheridan persisted and pitched the show around town. It all paid off when a new cable channel, the Paramount Network, purchased it. After a lot of hard work, Yellowstone premiered in 2018.

Where can I watch the ‘Yellowstone’ finale?

Although it seems logical that fans could catch the end of this era of the family’s story on the network’s streaming service, Paramount+, you know what they say about assumptions. The network actually sold the American streaming rights to Yellowstone to Peacock in 2021, complicating matters for viewers unnecessarily.

Right now, viewers can stream Yellowstone seasons 1-5A on Peacock, but you’ll need to wait for Yellowstone season 5, part 2, because of the 2021 deal. The rest of the series should be available on the NBC-owned streaming service between late March and May 2025.

For those who cannot stand to wait that long, live TV streaming services are the way to go. Check out Philo, YouTube TV, Fubo, or Hulu Plus Live TV to see which best fits your viewing habits. All these options offer free trials of various lengths.

If digital ownership is more your speed, check out Prime Video or AppleTV. Blu-ray and DVD collectors will have to wait until May 27, 2025.



The Dutton family saga doesn’t end here. Once you finally figure out how to watch the conclusion of the original series, try one of the Yellowstone spinoffs. Thankfully, this is a much simpler process. 1883 and 1944 can be found on Paramount+.

The plot of this western series centers around the complicated Dutton family and their quest to preserve their large family ranch and legacy in Montana. It stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the family’s patriarch. His four children, Lee, Jamie, Beth, and Kayce, are played by Dave Annable, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes, respectively.

