All Lainey Wilson ‘Yellowstone’ episodes, confirmed

Fans always knew country music star Lainey Wilson could sing but her recurring appearance in season five of the hit western series Yellowstone proved she has acting chops as well.

Long before her physical presence graced the small screen as Abby, her music could be heard in the soundtrack. This is what inspired series creator Taylor Sheridan to make a special role just for her.



“He said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you,'” Wilson recalled to People. “He said, ‘I want you to wear what you wear, sing what you’re singing and pretty much just be yourself. You’re gonna go by Abby. She’s a musician.’ And without even thinking, I just said, ‘Yes, count me in. Let’s do it.'”

How many Yellowstone episodes does Lainey Wilson appear in?

Wilson’s role as Abby is a small but mighty part appearing in five episodes in the fifth and final season of the series. Viewers first met the singer in the premiere episode “One Hundred Years is Nothing.” John Dutton has just been elected Governor of Montana and holds a big inauguration celebration at the ranch. As Abby Lainey performs her latest single “New Friends.”

Her talent, good looks, and charisma attract the attention of one of the farmhands who works on the Dutton Ranch. Ryan, played by Ian Bohen, is charmed by the singer and wants to date her. Abby hesitates because she has been burned by one too many cowboys in the past. Beth Dutton gives her some words of wisdom which changes her perspective. Eventually the two date and viewers get to enjoy their romance in episode three “Tall Drink of Water” and six “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You.”

Abby’s worst fears come true in episode seven “The Dream Is Not Me” when Ryan leaves her to travel to Texas for work. He chooses being a cowboy over their relationship. Thankfully love wins out in the end. The pair reconnect in the series finale “Life Is A Promise.” It is implied that perhaps Ryann will go on the road with her, leaving behind his cowboy ways for now.

It appears that Wilson might have caught the acting bug. Yellowstone is over for now but she is open to more roles. “I love creating things,” she gushed to People, “and I feel like that’s what acting is. It’s just being creative.”

