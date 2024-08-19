A brief guide to all the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffs

Recently, Michelle Pfieffer was announced to lead The Madison, the latest in the series of Yellowstone spinoffs, officially making it impossible to keep track of all of them.

Recommended Videos

Well, you’re in luck because this article will help you contextualize and place a coherent timeline of the five (yes, you read that correctly) spinoffs of Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount series.

1. 1944 (TBD)

(Paramount)

1944 was announced by Paramount in November 2023, and since then little has been revealed about the proposed spinoff. The cast or the plot details are not known yet, and it remains to be seen whether the show will actually be released in the flesh.

2. 6666 (TBD)

(Paramount)

6666 was last revealed to be on hold by Yellowstone chieftain Taylor Sheridan in June 2023, and like 1944, the majority of the details about the project have been kept under wraps so far. What’s known is that the show will be based in Texas and follow the legacy of the Four Sixes ranch, which is a real location in King County, Texas. The show is rumored to star Jefferson White (who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone), who decides to move to Four Sixes in season 4, after falling in love with both the place and Emily (Kathryn Kelly), a vet at the ranch.

3. The Madison (TBD)

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The latest addition to the Yellowstone franchise, The Madison will be helmed by Hollywood icon Michelle Pfeiffer, who is also executive producing the series. Based on a wealthy New York family who decides to migrate to Madison River Valley after the matriarch loses her husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash, the show has reportedly replaced Sheridan’s earlier project 2024, which was rumored to star Matthew McConaughey.

4. 1883 (2021-22)

(Paramount)

1883 traces the origins of the Dutton family, telling the story of how they ended up in Montana. The miniseries stars Tim McGraw as James Dutton and Faith Hill as his wife Margaret, showing the family’s unwavering commitment to pursue prosperity as they move from Tennessee to Texas, with Shea Brennan (Sam Elliot) playing a key role in their journey.

5. 1923 (2022-Present)

(Paramount)

Bringing Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren together for a non-miniseries is a herculean task, but 1923 made it happen, reaping the benefits in the form of great critical reception and strong streaming numbers. Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, with the peerless Mirren playing his wife Cara, as the show documents the Duttons’ tryst against the mighty American perils of the era the show is set in: the Great Depression and Prohibition.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy