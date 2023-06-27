The Perfect Superman and Lois Casting Just Dropped for ‘Superman: Legacy’

Getting the casting of Superman right is hard, especially since he has such look to him that fans can instantly recognize: blue eyes, black hair with a curl on his forehead, and a jaw square enough and sharp enough to cut glass. Even harder? Nailing his Lois Lane. Now, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy has found their Clark and Lois and honestly? I don’t have any complaints!

As someone who is a big fan of Superman and his red cape, this selection was important to me, and it was announced today that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan would take on the iconic roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the upcoming project from James Gunn. The two mark the fourth major big screen versions of these characters, previously played by Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill, Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams respectively.

This is exciting not only because we’re getting new Superman content but because it’s been such a journey with this character, especially in the DCU. Cavill did an incredible job playing Clark, and it was sad to know he was done with the character, but Corenswet has also mastered the art of the good ol’ American boy in a way that will work beautifully with the character.

He looks like a perfect Clark Kent and seeing how the rest of the film shapes up is going to be exciting for those of us who have been waiting for this for a long time now. What I am very excited about, though, is Brosnahan’s take on Lois Lane, the hard-hitting reporter who captures Clark’s heart and is often the subject of his villain’s wrath.

A new Lois for a new generation

(Prime Video)

I’m a reporter, a natural brunette, and a woman who often doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Obviously, I connected with Lois Lane growing up, first introduced to me by Margot Kidder in the Richard Donner Superman movie. I quickly became obsessed with this woman who wasn’t afraid of putting her life on the line to get what she needed in this world. Whether it was through Erica Durance’s portrayal of Lois in Smallville or even Bitsie Tulloch’s take in Superman & Lois, I have always loved seeing her shine.

What is so exciting about Brosnahan joining Superman: Legacy comes from her ability to bring complicated women to life in a way where we love them even through their flaws. Look at Midge Maisel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She’s far from a typical character or one that always does the right thing, but she still has layers to her that let us, as the audience, fall in love with her.

Lois is brash and hot-headed, but she also is a woman dominating a field typically run by men, and I think that Brosnahan’s energy is a perfect match for Lois.

Clark Kent is our sweet boy

Corenswet might have the look of Clark Kent, but he also has the charm and the sweetness that is rooted in the character. Superman is a symbol of hope, and while I loved Cavill’s performance, that version of Clark was very down and angry at the world. That’s not necessarily the Superman I know and love. Given Corenswet’s previous work in shows like Hollywood and The Politician, I can see him bringing that sweetness and caring attitude back to Clark.

Overall, I just think this casting is exactly what a new Superman story needs with Clark and Lois.

(featured image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

