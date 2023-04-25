‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Finally Has a Trailer and a Release Date

Out of all the shows currently on, The Witcher feels like the bane of my existence. I consume each season right when it hits Netflix and end up watching it multiple times because the next season takes forever to come out. It is just too good and I can’t go without it for too long. I even wrote an article about similar shows because I only want media like The Witcher. It is truly a problem. I know I am not the only one who is obsessed, as Netflix is producing a Witcher spinoff series.

Netflix usually keeps news for The Witcher pretty tight under wraps, but filming for season 3 of the hit series wrapped last September, and it’s taken quite a bit of time for new news to trickle out. After months of speculation, Netflix has revealed a release date and and official teaser trailer for The Witcher season 3.

The Witcher season 3 release date

For a while, all we knew was that season 3 would come out sometime this summer. Netflix has officially announced that the new season will be broken into two parts. Volume one releases on June 29 and volume two on July 27. On the bright side, we won’t have to wait two years between new episodes, but right now summer feels a long way away.

The Witcher season 3 cast

The main cast we know and love will return for season 3, including Geralt (Henry Cavill), his beloved bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), head Witcher Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), and Geralt’s adopted daughter/Witcher-in-training Ciri (Freya Allan). Of course, there are secondary characters, like Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni), who will hopefully return as well.

The Witcher season 3 teaser

Along with an official premiere date, Netflix also released a teaser trailer for The Witcher season 3. It’s short—not even a minute long—but whoever cut this trailer knows exactly how to get our attention. The opening moments show Geralt getting ready for a monster fight. He drinks a potion and his eyes go black in that way that makes the fangirls swoon. There’s a lot of action and we see snippets of Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier. It also is evident that the Wild Hunt has come to the Continent and is an imminent threat. It may be Cavill’s last time playing the Witcher, but it looks to be a memorable season.

This summer, everything changes.



The Witcher Season 3 begins on June 29 pic.twitter.com/rMuR68xrhH — Netflix (@netflix) April 25, 2023

The Witcher season 3 plot

At the end of season 2, our heroes discovered Ciri was an elf descendant of great magical power. Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer stepped into a different realm to release the evil brewing in their home world. While there, the Wild Hunt appeared and rode towards Ciri. The heroes made it back safely, but it seems like the Wild Hunt (specters that bring war and destruction) will eventually find their way to the Continent. Although not much of the plot hasn’t been confirmed, it would fall in line with the third Witcher video game, The Wild Hunt.

As always, we’ll keep you up to date on all Witcher news as it gets released!

(featured image: Netflix)

