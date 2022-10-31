‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Recasts Major Character

The return of Henry Cavill as Superman came with excitement from fans everywhere. At the end of Black Adam, we saw the boy in red, blue, and yellow return to take on Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and it set in motion news that Cavill had more Clark Kent in his future. But in the meantime, Cavill had been Geralt of Rivia in three seasons of The Witcher on Netflix.

Now though, we’re going to have to toss coins at someone else. News broke that Cavill was stepping down as Geralt and passing the sword to my favorite Hemsworth brother! Liam Hemsworth is set to take over in season 4 of the show, and it is going to be interesting to see how the series continues on with a new lead.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” said Cavill in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

But Hemsworth is equally as excited to be taking on the role. “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said in a statement. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The future for Cavill and Hemsworth

Honestly? I think this is a good thing. When you think about it, The Witcher seems like a daunting show to film, and with Cavill being front and center, it would mean that we’d get less of Kal-El in the process. And with such a long break from the role, I personally want Cavill to focus his energy on Superman right now.

And Liam Hemsworth is fantastic, so it’s going to be fun to see where he takes Geralt in the fourth season. Plus, it is a fresh new take on a character four seasons in. That’s typically when shows start to run stale, so maybe this switch-up will help the show in the long run and establish the changing Geralt if anything else were to arise for Hemsworth down the line.

The point is that this could be fun. And if it means seeing Hemsworth in a long blonde wig like his brother and Cavill back in the cape, I’m for it.

(featured image: Netflix)

