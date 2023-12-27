Get To Know Medusa in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

Percy Jackson fans haven’t forgotten the neat trick Percy pulled off against the Queen of the Gorgons in the first movie. Although Medusa doesn’t live long, even in the books, Percy Jackson and the Olympians might find a way to surprise fans of the franchise.

Annabeth, Grover, and Percy found themselves wandering into Medusa’s lair in Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. They only found out because Grover realized that one of the statues in the garden looked a little too similar to his uncle, who died because of Medusa.

Morbid family reunions aside, Medusa also hated both Annabeth and Percy, both of whom are children of the gods responsible for her demise. Luckily, none of them turned to stone because Percy was able to fight and behead Medusa by watching her reflection on a chrome iPod. No other slay could be more innovative than that.

No matter how brief Medusa’s appearance was, it’s arguably still one of the most memorable scenes in the first movie, bolstered by its goofy ending and Uma Thurman’s superb acting. I would open my eyes for her too, even if it turned me into stone. A different actress has taken on the role of Medusa in the Disney+ original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, however.

Who plays Medusa in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

The new Medusa, as portrayed by Jessica Parker Kennedy, is a great fit for the show. In her role as Nora West-Allen in The Flash, Jessica was able to portray a young woman who recently discovered her powers and the joy and responsibility that comes with them, forced to simultaneously deal with feelings of betrayal, grief, and helplessness. You might also recognize her from her role as Max in Black Sails, or her brief stint as Plastique in Smallville.

It’s been great to see Percy and his friends take on one of their most formidable foes once more.

First look at Jessica Parker Kennedy and Jason Mantzoukas as Medusa and Dionysus in ‘PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS’. pic.twitter.com/T4ZHifTF97 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2023

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]