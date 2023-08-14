A Recap of the Short Cinematic Life of the ‘Percy Jackson’ Franchise

While we may not yet know the release date of Disney’s new Percy Jackson-inspired series, we can be certain that every day brings us closer and closer to this new adaptation of Rick Riordan’s incredibly fortunate book series that merges regular mid to early 2000s America with Greek mythology.

Everyone is understandably very excited about the upcoming Disney show, since everything so far seems pretty great—from the age-accurate casting of the protagonists to the stunning decisions made when it came to picking who is going to play the various Greek gods and goddesses—and yet we can’t forget that this isn’t the first time Riordan’s characters have been brought to life on screen.

We might not like to think about this collectively as a fandom, but there has actually been an attempt to bring a Percy Jackson cinematic franchise to life sometime around the 2010s. So let’s dive into it before we all welcome this new era of demigod content—and pick out some of the very few things that deserve praise about them.

First up, The Lightning Thief

The very first adaptation of Riordan’s The Lightning Thief—the one that started off the wider Camp Half-Blood Chronicles Universe—is 2010’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

The movie is directed by Chris Columbus and stars Logan Lerman in the titular role of Perseus “Percy” Jackson, a regular New York teenager who discovers that not only he’s the son of the Greek god of the sea Poseidon, but he’s also suspected to have stolen the all-powerful lightning bolt from Zeus, the god of thunder and king of Olympus. This means that every other god, demigod, monster and mythical creature that roams America—where the gods moved to follow what they consider the heart of the so-called Western world—is currently looking for him and the lightning bolt that’s supposed to be in his possession.

The Lightning Thief movie sadly has very little in common with The Lightning Thief book, and the changes go beyond what might be normally expected when it comes to adapting stories across media. That’s why it was never much liked by fans of the book, even though Lerman’s performance as Percy was very well-received—sparking a campaign to have him take on the part of Poseidon in the Disney Plus show. The role did end up going to Toby Stephens, something that I can’t really complain about.

toby stephens!!!!!!! poseidon!!!!!!!

Then, The Sea of Monsters

Sadly things went from bad to worse when it came to the second—and last—movie adaptation of the Percy Jackson saga, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters, released in 2013 and directed by Thor Freudenthal.

The Sea of Monsters is based on the second novel of Riordan’s book series, which was published in 2006. In it, Percy joins fellow demigod Clarisse—a daughter of Ares—on her quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece from the Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Sea of Monsters. Through his usual series of adventures, Percy ends up battling his once-friend Luke Castellan, son of Hermes and now in the service of the series’ main villain, the titan Kronos, and bring the Golden Fleece back to Camp Half-Blood—where its power resurrects Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus.

This movie took The Lightning Thief’s trend of diverging from its original material to a whole new level and was even less liked by fans than its predecessor. Something that might have played a part in the fact that the planned third movie of the franchise, The Titan’s Curse, was planned but actually never produced.

