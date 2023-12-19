Percy Jackson Show Episode Length Confirmed

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is dropping on Disney+ soon, and with reviews coming out, the episode lengths have been confirmed. If you’re looking to schedule your viewing time (hey, we’re all busy people!) then here are the episode lengths of Percy Jackson, as confirmed by several reviews.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is an eight-episode adaptation of the bestselling series by Rick Riordan. In the series, Percy finds out that he’s the son of the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon. Upon learning that he’s a half-human demigod, Percy goes to Camp Half Blood, where he begins training in his powers. However, when Zeus’ thunderbolt disappears, Percy has to prove his innocence by finding the real thief (hence the title of the first book, The Lightning Thief.) The Lightning Thief was also made into a feature length film in 2010.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell as Perseus “Percy” Jackson. The first two episodes of the series drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 20, with one episode dropping per week after that until January 31. Each episode will release at 12:00 a.m. PT, and 3:00 a.m. ET.

Percy Jackson episodes are reportedly each under an hour

According to SlashFilm, which reviewed the first four episodes of the series, Percy Jackson episodes range from 33 minutes to 43 minutes each. IGN reports that the episodes are an average of 40 minutes each.

The reviews themselves are a bit more complicated than the episode lengths, though. While IGN gives the series a generally positive review, awarding it a 7 out of 10, SlashFilm gives it a 5 out of 10.

But hey—even if Percy Jackson isn’t amazing, the digestible episode lengths at least make it a low-commitment treat.

(featured image: Disney+)

