Sam Wilson IS Captain America and It Is Time for the Twitter Trolls To Get Over It

We are now literally years into Anthony Mackie’s run as Captain America and yet there are man babies and racists still pressed about it. Every time someone makes a comment about the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, the same nonsense arrives in reply.

Recommended Videos

If you look to tweets by Entertainment Weekly or even the news aggregators like Film Updates, the replies are variations on the same racist theme. “That’s Falcon” or “Bring back Chris Evans” over and over again. The most unhinged are those who don’t even care if it is Evans but want it to be Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) instead of Sam, meaning that they just want a white man to have the Captain America moniker.

The reality is that Sam Wilson is Captain America, and I am tired of having to write this piece constantly. At any given moment, it feels like those of us who know the comics and know that Sam Wilson is and has been Captain America are ready to defend Sam Wilson’s right to the shield. For all the gripes about the fact that he doesn’t have super soldier serum, great! That’s not the point of Captain America.

It is about who you are. And in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam was the obvious choice to be the Captain America that their world needed. Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn’t give us much time with Sam as Cap because a lot of the series was him coming to terms with what it that title means to him and especially to a Black man taking it on.

So for “fans” of the MCU to continue their racist responses about Sam not being our Captain America, it really makes you wonder if these so-called “fans” even know a single thing about Cap.

Getting to see Sam as Cap is going to be glorious

There are legitimate reasons why people have an issue with Brave New World, Sabra being a big part of it. But those concerns are being drowned out by the fact that these trolls want to be racist about Anthony Mackie’s Sam now being our Captain America.

What good do they think they’re doing by replying “Falcon” every time someone rightfully calls Sam by his new title? All you’re doing is being racist and gross and looking like a crybaby because it isn’t your favorite take on the title. Sam Wilson is Captain America, and at this point, if you’re still mad about that, then that is your damage.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more