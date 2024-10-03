Miyo Saimori from season one of My Happy Marriage
'My Happy Marriage' season 2 release window, cast, and more

My Happy Marriage was among the successful anime romances to come out in 2024, and so we’re unsurprisingly getting more. Here’s what we know so far.

What is the release window for My Happy Marriage season 2?

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what happens next in the story of Miyo and Kiyoko, as the second season is currently set for January 2025.

What will happen in the second season of the anime?

In the second season of the anime, we’re finally going to see Kiyoka’s parents. The ordeal with Miyo’s family that was a major part of the first season isn’t over, though. It seems that Miyo’s father is back and is up to something sinister.

What actors are joining the cast?

Several new voice actors are joining the cast of My Happy Marriage in season 2. Ryotaro Okiayu voices Tadakiyo Kudo, who is Kiyoka’s father. Kikuko Inoue plays Fuyu Kudo, Kiyoka’s mother. Yuuya Uchida takes the role of Naoshi Usui, Miyo’s mysterious cousin. 

If you’ve gone through the manga, you’ll know who Naoshi is and what he’s up to. He’s a little strange—by that, I mean, he’s a cult leader. I’m not privy about giving spoilers away to non-manga readers, but you’ve probably seen this story play out in Jujutsu Kaisen before. A gifted and powerful individual is oppressed and establishes a cult. It’s the clear path forward for the magically gifted anti-hero in anime.

