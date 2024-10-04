As AI has become more and more buzzy, the number of techies claiming that AI can do anything has increased. Some companies, like Nintendo, have sworn off the stuff, while others claim it will be the future of the entertainment industry. But the more you watch, the less most of us really want that future.

One major example: today, the CEO of FilmPort AI posted an AI-generated “live action” version of the trailer for Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke. “I’ve wanted to make a live action version of Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke for 20+ years now. I spent $745 in Kling credits to show you a glimpse of the future of filmmaking,” he boasted.

The clip went viral—because of the overwhelming amount of negative feedback. Many accused Accetturo, the CEO, of missing the point of Princess Mononoke entirely. I mean, at its very surface level, it’s a film about life.

Using AI to make a "live action" Princess Mononoke is the antithesis of the themes of the film, which you would know if you cared about art deeper than surface level aesthetics.



(Screenshot to avoid helping their engagement) pic.twitter.com/SmYt14zVLj — James_Atha (@JaffaJamesAtha) October 3, 2024

There’s another reason the video is so atrocious: Princess Mononoke director and visionary Studio Ghibli head Hayao Miyazaki hates AI. “Hates” almost feels like too tame a word. “Despises” almost gets at it, but not quite. So instead of going for this tech CEO, the viral conversation around this AI-generated trailer feels like an excellent opportunity to revisit the absolutely sumptuous clip of Miyazaki mercilessly critiquing some AI bros who showed up at Ghibli’s door in 2016.

‘I feel like we are nearing to the end of times’

Fortunately, the clip of Miyazaki tearing AI tech bros to shreds isn’t from a text interview. It’s from a documentary from Japan’s national broadcast system, the NHK, called “Hayao Miyazaki — The One Who Never Ends.” In other words, the clip is on YouTube, and you can do yourself a favor and watch it.

An AI animation company shows up and gives a presentation for Ghibli’s staff, showing off the technology’s ability to “present us with grotesque movements which humans can’t imagine.” Miyazaki immediately lays into them, talking about how difficult it is for his disabled friend to even high-five him. “Now, thinking of this, I can’t watch this stuff and find [it] interesting. Whoever created this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted.”

But that’s not even the kill. Miyazaki strongly states he would never use AI in his work, then caps off his speech by saying, “I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself.” As you can imagine, the AI tech team is left completely speechless.

Watching Miyazaki’s words completely destroy one of the biggest arguments for the existence of AI art has to be one of the most satisfying watches on the internet. This clip is from 2016—one could only imagine the kind of vitriol Miyazaki would have now, upon seeing this trailer. Honestly, I hope he never does.

