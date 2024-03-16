Meet Skar King, the New ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Villain Who Uses His Victims’ Bones as Weapons

Above all, the timing of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s release is impeccable. How fitting that, shortly after Godzilla’s tragically meditative roots were explored in Godzilla Minus One, New Empire arrives to plunge the Titans into bombastic comic book-esque shenanigans.

Such is the mighty, whimsical flexibility of IPs such as Godzilla or King Kong, so it’s only natural that a union such as Godzilla x Kong is coming to theaters. The fifth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, however, is set to be marred by a much more malevolent Titan team-up. In The New Empire, we meet Shimo, an old enemy of Godzilla, and the Skar King, who seems to have several bones to pick with King Kong.

So, why is this auburn-tinted monkey so pissed off?

Who is Skar King?

A muscular, lanky, chimp-like Titan complete with intimidating war paint and the ego of a sociopathic dictator, Skar King looks to be the more complex villain of The New Empire. He seemingly rules over a pack of smaller ape-like Titans in his quest for power, meaning he’s likely to see Kong as either a threat to his rule or simply another monkey to be conquered. Either way, he’s bad news.

Interestingly, Skar King isn’t coming to fight unarmed, as the monster bears a sash-like weapon known as the Whipslash (because again, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a ridiculous movie), the spine of a defeated Titan that Skar King wields as a whip. Expect the story behind that particular kill to at least partially rear its head at some point during the movie.

Furthermore, according to director Adam Wingard, Skar King is quite curiously based on the character Shack, an evil railroad conductor from 1973’s Emperor of the North Pole. Perhaps that aforementioned whimsical flexibility is actually indicative of the creative spirit as a whole.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters on March 29.

(featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

