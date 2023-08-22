Godzilla and Kong Are Dropping Another Cinematic Collab in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Everyone knows that the only thing better than one giant monster is two, which is why we’re excited that the good folks at Legendary Pictures are bringing us a sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Picking up after Godzilla and King Kong’s uneasy truce at the end of the previous movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises more epic monster battles as well as new Titan lore that fleshes out what we know about the Monsterverse’s strange, literally hollow world.

Does Godzilla x Kong have a release date?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting our screens on March 15, 2024.

Is there a trailer?

Not quite yet. Back in April, Legendary Pictures released a short teaser to reveal the title of the sequel:

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is back for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is written by Terry Rossio with Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater. Barrett and Wingard are longtime collaborators with credits including You’re Next and The Blair Witch. Recently, Barrett also worked on the Moon Knight series on Disney+.

What about the cast?

Rebecca Hall is back as Ilene Andrews, the “Jane Goodall” of giant apes. Kaylee Hottle will also be returning as Andrews’ adopted daughter Jia, who can communicate with King Kong through sign language. Brian Tyree Henry is reprising his role as Bernie Hayes, the former Apex Cybernetics worker turned whistleblowing podcaster.

New cast members include Dan Stevens from Legion, Fala Chen of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Alex Ferns from The Batman, and Rachel House, who starred in Thor: Ragnarok. It’s a cast heavy with superhero movie alumni.

What’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire about?

While the studio’s been pretty circumspect so far, we know that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is going to reveal secrets about the history of the Monsterverse’s Earth, including the origins of the Titans and what it is that ties them to humankind. While we’re obviously going to get to see some scrapping between King Kong and Godzilla, the dueling monster kings are going to have to get over their beef just like they did in Godzilla vs. Kong and team up again because there’s a “colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own,” and it’s going to take both of them to beat it back.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

