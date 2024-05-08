People Are Being Real Weird About the DCU’s Superman First Look

The new image of David Corenswet’s Superman excited me. I cannot say the same for the rest of the internet. The first look we’ve gotten from James Gunn’s Superman has been met with a strange response from fans and got the meme treatment at the same time.

Many online had a lot to say about Corenswet’s suit, wondering why it had a higher neckline and questioning other aspects of it. That’s fine; it’s the first time we are seeing it. Then the memes started, with people posting this version of Superman in different locations—like trying on a pair of shoes.

“Do you have anything in a size 12?” pic.twitter.com/GptlhMYc17 — One Big Marvel+ (@OneBigMarvel) May 6, 2024

Others brought aspects of Clark Kent to the image. Or … just another version of Clark Kent.

The actual best take on this is an image where it looks like an old-school Superman shot. Bright colors, the Superman logo from Christopher Reeves’ take (and the comics), and more all laid out for Corenswet to embrace. And honestly? I do kind of wish Gunn released a brighter image, but I get the vibe he’s seemingly going for with his take on Clark.

But now, I must curse you all. It was all fun and games with the memes until suddenly, someone decided to say the most unhinged thing about Clark Kent. YouTuber, streamer, and social media personality Nina Infinity logged onto X (formerly Twitter) and shared a take that truly made me say “WHAT?” out loud.

“I figured out why the new Superman image seems off. Because it’s an effeminate pose. It’s not a good pose for a man that’s supposed to be the strongest man in the universe.” … What?

I figured out why the new Superman image seems off. Because it's an effeminate pose.



It's not a good pose for a man that's supposed to be the strongest man in the universe. ?? pic.twitter.com/L8PMusXXpi — Nina Infinity (@Nina7Infinity) May 6, 2024

To look at a man like Clark Kent and claim that this image “seems off” because he is … putting shoes on (which I guess only women do?) tells me all I need to know about a person—not only that they have a misogynistic view of the world but that they don’t understand Clark. To act like Clark’s strength makes him too macho for normal human things is actually unhinged.

If anyone thinks this image is “effeminate,” I don’t know how to tell them that men also wear shoes in a more straightforward way.

