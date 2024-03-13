We’re just weeks out from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s crack at the box office, and while there’s something to be said about what was lost in the franchise jump made by the two titular Titans, there’s an undeniable appeal in preparing for whatever obscene gong show this movie will throw at us.

Indeed, this is a movie that has made no secret of the fact that Kong is getting a power-up in the form of a bladed gauntlet, which telegraphs about all you need to know about how confident this movie is in taking itself as unseriously as possible. The rule of cool hardly stops there, however, as the film prepares to introduce us to a whole swath of new monsters for Godzilla and King Kong to lay the augmented, atomic smackdown on, provided they don’t become the smackees first.

One of these antagonistic monsters goes by the name of Shimo, and here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Shimo?

Physiologically, Shimo is a quadrupedal reptilian Titan with blue scales and a series of crystalline spikes all over her body. Her sharp tail can be used as a deadly weapon, and she also possesses the ability to fire ice beams from her mouth, which range in use from directly freezing an opponent to causing ice storms in the surrounding area if aimed at the sky.

She also glows a bright blue color sometimes, in case any of you are still somehow feeling insecure about pink Godzilla.

It’s not immediately clear what role she’ll play in the movie outside of simply being an enemy of Godzilla and King Kong, although references to her in past media (including the Godzilla vs. Kong, Call of Duty crossover event, and the Hunted comic book) almost all include a cave painting of Shimo doing battle with Godzilla, which indicates that the two have met before and probably have a score to settle.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars into theaters on March 29.

