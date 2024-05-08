Furiosa next to a car with a gun
George Miller Is Finally Getting To Tell the Furiosa Story He Wanted

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 8, 2024 05:13 pm

Furiosa is on the horizon, and as we prepare to return to the Wastelands, press for the film is gearing up, and we spoke to Mad Max franchise creator George Miller at a Los Angeles screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Miller, who is responsible for the Mad Max series, returned to it back in 2015 for Mad Max: Fury Road. The standout of the franchise, it introduced a new generation of Mad Max fans to Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron). While Fury Road was a Furiosa and Max (Tom Hardy) joint venture, Furiosa is decidedly just a story of how she became the Imperator as we know and love her.

When I spoke to Miller, he had shared that the filmmaking process didn’t change between the two because he had already storyboarded a Furiosa story prior to shooting Fury Road. Still, I wanted to know if making a female-centric story in the Mad Max universe would change his approach.

“I can’t say that it changed because the story was fully formed before we shot,” Miller said, alluding to the prep work for Fury Road that gave Furiosa her backstory. “Because I didn’t have to say, ‘Oh, how do we have to change Furiosa?’ because it really had to be written beforehand. We were thinking of making it as an anime at first, and that’s why it was fully developed partly, but then Fury Road was once again delayed. There was no point in making an anime. We were going do it with Mahiro Maeda. A brilliant guy who, you know that teddy bear? He started to do some illustration. He put a teddy bear on [Dementus’ outfit]. That became part of the story that was way back before Fury Road. So, it was already there. And it was just a question of when we’ll get time to do it.”

Furiosa hits theaters on May 24.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Does ‘Twisters’ Connect to the 1996 Hit Disaster Thriller ‘Twister’?
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, Anthony Ramos as Javi and Glen Powell as Tyler Owens in Twisters
Category: Movies
Movies
How Does ‘Twisters’ Connect to the 1996 Hit Disaster Thriller ‘Twister’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article People Are Being Real Weird About the DCU’s Superman First Look
david corenswet putting on superman boots in james gunn's superman
Category: Movies
Movies
People Are Being Real Weird About the DCU’s Superman First Look
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Twisters’ Is Taking Us Back Into the Eye of the Storm! Here’s What We Know
the cast of twisters all standing
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Twisters’ Is Taking Us Back Into the Eye of the Storm! Here’s What We Know
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is an Action-Packed Story of Strength, Survival, and Community
two apes and a woman standing on a beach in kingdom of the planet of the apes
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is an Action-Packed Story of Strength, Survival, and Community
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 8, 2024
Read Article What Happened To James Franco in ‘Planet Of The Apes’?
Caesar the chimpanzee and James Franco hug in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.
Category: Movies
Movies
What Happened To James Franco in ‘Planet Of The Apes’?
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 7, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.