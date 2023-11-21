Godzilla Minus One, the 37th entry in the centuries-spanning Godzilla franchise, is an excellent period piece that also happens to be a monster movie. I saw the film at a recent press screening and enjoyed it immensely. But as the title card came up on screen at the end, a lingering question remained: what does Godzilla Minus One mean?

Godzilla Minus One is set in the aftermath of post-WWII Japan, and it depicts the ravages of war on both land and human psyche. Our Kimberly Terasaki wrote in her review that the movie is “about people recovering from war, only to be hit by something even worse.” As it turns out, this also helps explain what is meant by the phrase “minus one.” Here, “minus one” refers to the effect that Godzilla’s arrival has on the already-decimated Japan.

Godzilla’s impact is what creates “minus one” status

The official story description for Godzilla Minus One reads, “After the war, Japan’s economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state.” The movie’s lead character, Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), returns from battle to find his neighborhood in Tokyo reduced to ruin. Slowly over time, we watch that neighborhood’s recovery, and that of the greater city. But Godzilla’s threat and the damage the monster wreaks send the scales plunging back down past zero and into negativity.

Reddit users discuss the “minus one” implications

I wasn’t the only one wondering what “minus one” meant. Although the trailer spelled out the description above, not everyone had seen or heard the explanation, and there was a question posted in the forum r/GODZILLA on reddit as to the title’s implication. There were some interesting theories, like the idea that “minus one” could refer to a countdown, and of course some more off-the-cuff commentary, because it’s reddit.

Comment

byu/Accomplished-Tie952 from discussion

inGODZILLA

But other users were quick to explain the real meaning.

Comment

byu/Accomplished-Tie952 from discussion

inGODZILLA

Comment

byu/Accomplished-Tie952 from discussion

inGODZILLA

Comment

byu/Accomplished-Tie952 from discussion

inGODZILLA

Should you see Godzilla Minus One?

So glad you asked! If you’re on the fence, I can wholeheartedly recommend the movie. Director Takashi Yamazaki has made an excellent film that also features Godzilla, and there are some monster action scenes that would make for worthy viewing even if it weren’t so good as a whole (but it is). Godzilla Minus One is a movie for Godzilla fans and those who have never seen a Godzilla movie before; you don’t need to know the cinematic lore since 1954 to enjoy it. If you’re looking for the perfect movie to introduce a non-fan to Godzilla, or are looking to dip your toe in for the first time yourself, Godzilla Minus One is an ideal starting point. Just be careful of your toes near the water.

(image: Toho)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]