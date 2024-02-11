‘Twisters’ Is Taking Us Back into the Eye of the Storm! Here’s What We Know

Remember where you were when that cow flew by in a storm? Fans of Twister love the movie very dearly. That also means that we’ve been waiting nearly 30 years for more of our favorite storm experts. Now, we’re finally getting a follow-up story with Twisters!

Recommended Videos

Now, we have our first trailer for the exciting follow up film! Dropped at the Super Bowl, the trailer gave us a look at the action, the new characters, and, of course, the twisters!

The first film brought us not only amazing action sequences and the knowledge that we never want to end up face to face with a tornado but a love story too. What made Twister so special was that we were going on this high stakes adventure with Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and she brings her estranged husband, Bill (played by Bill Paxton), in because Harding and her team of students are using his device (named Dorothy). It’s a race against the storm, against the competition Dr. Jonas Miller (Cary Elwes), and a race to keep each other safe.

That’s why Twisters has us so excited! We want to see how they’re going to continue this story and whether or not this sequel will have the same heart that the first film had. Written by Michael Crichton, the first film became a cult favorite. Now, Twisters is written by Mark L. Smith and is being directed by Lee Isaac Chung. While it is technically a sequel to Twister, it is going to have its own story and so let’s get into what we know about Twisters!

What journey are we going on with these new storm chasers?

In a release for the trailer, we have a bit more information about who everyone is in the new film! The characters are described as follows: “Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.”

The description goes on to say “As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.”

Outside of this, there hasn’t been much news on the film yet. We just know when we’re going to get the movie and who is in it so we don’t yet know exactly where Twisters is going to fit in to the world but it is, reportedly, it’s own separate story. Meaning that we’re probably not going to see these characters connecting back to Jo and Bill.

In an interview with Collider, Smith talked about Chung’s film and how the movie is fun but different from the original: “It’s a lot of fun. He did his own thing to the script a little bit because that’s what they do, so I don’t know about some of the changes exactly. So, I don’t know the details, but it’s a separate story. It’s not a continuation of the original. But it’s just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic. But it’s so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It’s just so out of his norm, and I think he’s having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it’s just all craziness of it.”

Who are looking at the storm?

Much like the 1996 film, Twisters is stacked with a cast of our dreams. With some of the most popular actors working today, we’re going on quick the fan-favorite ride. The main cast includes Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos!

We don’t yet know who these characters are playing and how they connect to each other (or if they connect at all to the original Twister movie). But joining Powell, Edgar-Jones, and Ramos is a line-up of some more iconic actors! The rest of the cast includes Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe, and Katy O’Brian.

So, when do we have to get on the road?

Twisters is slated for a July 19th, 2024 release. So right after the typical tornado season in the US (which is definitely for the better). Until we know more about the movie, at least we are going to be back to the Twister universe sooner rather than later!

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]