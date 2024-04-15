Bucky Dunston, a dog in a shirt and tie, stands in front of the Heelers' house.
Bucky Dunston’s Voice Actor Predicted He Would Be the Most Hated Man in Australia After ‘The Sign’

Julia Glassman
Published: Apr 15, 2024

The long-awaited Bluey special, “The Sign,” has finally hit streaming platforms around the world, and it’s full of guest cameos! One of them, Bucky Dunston, is an especially fun character, and the actor who plays him has an equally fun background.

Warning: spoilers for the Bluey special “The Sign” ahead!

At the end of the latest regular length Bluey episode, “Ghostbasket,” we find out that the Heelers have put their house up for sale. In “The Sign,” we meet their real estate agent, Bucky Dunston.

Before we get to Bucky in the special, though, let’s back up. Bucky and Bandit have a history. In “Dragon,” one of the episodes that came to the U.S. in January, we learn that Bandit loved drawing cars as a kid. However, he explains during a flashback that Bucky came up to him one day and said his drawings didn’t look like cars. After that, he gave up drawing altogether. In a little bit of foreshadowing, Bandit mentions that he thinks Bucky grew up to be a real estate agent.

Audiences first learned that Bucky was the Heelers’ realtor when an actual real estate listing for the Heelers’ home went up on the Australian real estate site Domain. Along with a whimsical description of the house, the listing has a picture of Bucky, and a real phone number people could call. (More on that below.)

We finally catch up with Bucky in “The Sign.” He’s just as annoying as he was as a kid, calling Bandit nicknames like “Bandito,” and Bandit never seems particularly thrilled to hear from him.

So who plays Bucky?

All about Rove McManus

Bucky Dunston is played by Rove McManus, an Australian actor and comedian. McManus has had an extensive career in film, TV, and radio going back to 1997. He’s appeared in projects like Finding Nemo, Good Morning Australia, and @midnight.

A few days before “The Sign” aired, McManus appeared on The Project to plug his role as Bucky. In the video, you can also hear the message callers heard when they called the real estate listing on Domain.

All about Rove McManus

“I’m about to become one of the most hated men in the country,” McManus joked. “If my character, Bucky Dunston, wasn’t already hated enough by Bluey fandom for stopping Bandit from being a good drawer when he abused his red car drawing as a kid, now he has grown up and he’s selling the Heeler household.”

“The Sign” is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and other platforms around the world.

(featured image: Disney+)

