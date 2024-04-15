What Will Happen to Bluey After ‘The Sign’? One Producer Weighs In

After months of anticipation—and a week of nail-biting after a shocking cliffhanger—the 28 minute Bluey special, “The Sign,” finally had its global release last night. But was it the series finale, or is there more Bluey to come?

Warning: spoilers for “The Sign” ahead!

On April 7, the Bluey episodes “Ghostbasket” set up “The Sign” by revealing that the Heelers had put their house up for sale. In “The Sign,” we find out what the deal is: Bandit has been offered a higher paying job in another city, and he’s moving the family so that he can take it.

But not everyone wants to go. Chilli puts on a brave face, but she’s clearly upset about the move. She likes their house and the city they live in, and she doesn’t want to leave. Bluey is sad that she’ll never see her friends from school again, and Bingo—once she finally understands what selling the house means—is devastated.

The special explores some other fraught situations, too. Frisky, who’s marrying Bluey’s Uncle Rad, finds out that Rad is telling people they’re going to move out west. The problem is that Rad hasn’t consulted Frisky about it, and she’s so angry that she calls off the wedding.

At the end of the episode, though, everything turns out okay. Rad and Frisky decide to stay in Brisbane. Then, the couple who bought the Heelers’ home backs out of the sale when they find another home with a pool. Bandit takes the sudden turn as a sign (get it?) that they should stay, and he pulls the For Sale sign out of the ground. The episode ends with the Heelers having dinner on their beloved kiwi fruit rug.

So what does this mean for their future?

No, Bluey isn’t getting canceled

Amidst a flurry of rumors that the show was ending, Bluey producers and spokespeople have assured the public that the show isn’t going anywhere.

On April 12, the Friday before the special dropped, a spokesperson for the Australian Broadcasting Company said, “We have no plans to end the show.”

If you need some extra reassurance, Bluey producer Sam Moor told the BBC that the show is definitely returning, saying, “No it is not the end for Bluey. I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you … We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next.”

That means you can breathe a sigh of relief. Bluey and her family still have more adventures in store—and those adventures will take place in the Brisbane house and neighborhood we’ve all come to love.

